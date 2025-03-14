Martin Amaehwule, other Rivers Assembly members heroes of democracy – African Patriots

The African Patriots Forum [APC] has commended the Rivers State Assembly lawmakers, led by Speaker Martin Amaehwule, for their exemplary leadership and commitment to democracy.

The group said the lawmakers’ decision to seek legal redress, rather than resorting to violence, attests to their maturity and dedication to upholding the principles of democracy.

In a statement signed by its Global President, Dr Lanre Solomon, the group said the Supreme Court’s verdict, which validated the lawmakers’ status as the authentic representatives of the people, is a significant milestone in their struggle to assert their authority and promote good governance in Rivers State.

“The lawmakers, led by Amaehwule, have demonstrated unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, justice, truth, and the people’s interests,” the statement added.

“Their bravery in standing up for what is right, even in the face of adversity, shows their strong convictions and dedication to the well-being of their constituents.

“By consistently choosing to side with democracy and justice, they have inspired hope and confidence in the people, showing that their voices are heard and valued.

“The lawmakers’ actions have not only promoted accountability and transparency but have also protected the rights of citizens, ensuring that the democratic process is respected.

“As Martin Luther King Jr. once said: ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy’. The lawmakers have indeed shown where they stand, and their people will forever be grateful.”

The African Patriots Forum [APC] warned Governor Siminalayi Fubara to take heed of the Supreme Court’s verdict and desist from any further actions that may be deemed contemptuous.

“Governor Fubara must quit playing games and respect the court orders. The Supreme Court’s verdicts are clear and unequivocal, and it is imperative that the Governor desists from any further actions that may be deemed contemptuous.

“The people of Rivers State have suffered enough from the Governor’s antics, and it is time for him to put the interests of the state and its people above his own personal agenda.

“The Governor’s continued disregard for the rule of law and the court orders is a recipe for chaos and anarchy. It is time for him to put the interests of the people first and respect the institutions of democracy.

“We call on all stakeholders in Rivers State to support the lawmakers in their efforts to promote good governance and democracy. The lawmakers’ actions are a powerful reminder that democracy is not just about winning elections, but also about upholding the principles of justice, equality, and fairness.”