Matawalle Donates 15 Trucks Of Fertilizer Free To Zamfara APC Members

The Minister of state Defence Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has donated fifteen trucks of fertilizer to members of the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

The statement by APC State Publicity Yusuf Idris which was made available to newsmen on Sunday, said the donation of fertilizer to APC members is free and was done to complement the Federal Government’s efforts in boosting agricultural production in the country.

Yusuf stated the Minister’s donation, which was handed to the secretary of the party by the Chairman of the state APC Tukur Umar Danfulani, for distribution to the beneficiaries across the state is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agricultural transformation programme

Danfulani said the Minister’s gesture to the APC party faithful in the state will boost the agricultural output, economic growth and development.

The Chairman explained that part of the fertilizer was allocated to the Minister by the federal government and he purchased additional trucks in order to complement the federal government agriculture initiatives to ensure a bumper harvest in the coming wet farming season

He further said that all the 15 trailers will be distributed free of charge to all identified beneficiaries with the sole aim of supporting farmers.

Danfulani also thanked the Minister, who doubles as the leader of the party in the state for the gesture.

He recalled that during his time as governor, Matawalle kept very close ties with all members of the party, which helped in sustaining unity among leaders and supporters of the party.

The chairman who assured that the fertilizer will reach every members of the party cutting through all the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas of the state, implored other leaders to imbibe such goodwill to the people of the state.

“Beneficiaries of the gesture will include Party State Working Committee members and executives, local government executives and some ward executives, Party Elders, Youths, and other critical stakeholders across the state.

“The Chairman commended the party members in the state for their patience and support, which is making the party more popular and acceptable among people of the state.”