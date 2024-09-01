Matawalle moves to flush bandits out in North-West

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has directed the Chief of Defence Staff and other top military officers to join him in Sokoto, the strategic headquarters for joint military operations, aimed at dealing with the bandits causing terror in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi states.

In a statement by the Ministry’s Director of Public Information, Henshaw Ogugbike, Matawalle expressed deep concern over the ongoing insecurity in the North West region.

The minister pledged that the Federal Government would allocate all necessary resources to eliminate the notorious bandit leader Bello Turji and his criminal gang, who have been spreading videos of a Nigerian military armored vehicle stuck in a waterlogged area in Kwashabawa, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

During their presence in the North West, Matawalle and the Service Chiefs will oversee operations and ensure that the notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji and his gang are eradicated.

“This is not acceptable as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has been giving great support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Federal Government is deeply concerned about the persistent threat posed by banditry and terrorism in the North West particularly.

“We are ready to deploy all necessary assets to ensure that these criminal elements are flushed out and peace is restored to our communities. We must move against these terrorists to enable our people to move freely,” Matawalle stated.

“Their time is up. We will weaken their bases and restore peace to our communities.

“I will be on the ground in the North West with the CDS and other military chiefs, leading our brave men and women in uniform.”

The minister urged residents to stay alert and collaborate with security forces to prioritise the safety and well-being of Nigerians.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.