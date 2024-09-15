Matawalle’s Magic Turning Tide Against Banditry in North West – Northern Youths

The Northern Youth Forum (NYF) has praised the significant progress made in the fight against banditry in the North West region, attributing the success to the leadership and dedication of Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

According to the Forum, Matawalle’s recent visit to the region has brought instant results, likening his intervention to a fast-acting remedy that brings swift relief.

In a statement signed by its President, Alhaji Bagudu Mohammed Kudu, the Forum commended President Tinubu for appointing Matawalle, saying his presence has energized the troops and brought a new sense of purpose to the operation.

With bandits fleeing in disarray, the Northern Youth Forum expressed pride and gratitude towards the Minister and the security forces, urging the government to sustain the momentum.

Kudu said: “The Northern Youth Forum is thrilled to witness the remarkable progress in the war against banditry in the North West region, courtesy of the unwavering dedication and strategic leadership of Minister Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence.

“As President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s trusted lieutenant, Matawalle has brought a new era of hope and relief to the long-suffering people of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, and other affected areas.

“His recent visit to the North West has been a game-changer, yielding instant results that are a testament to his unflinching commitment to ending the scourge of banditry.

“Maganin Kunama, in Hausa, refers to a fast-acting remedy that brings instant relief from the painful sting of a scorpion. Matawalle’s intervention is akin to this potent medicine, bringing swift and tangible results to the region.

“We have always believed in the capabilities of our Armed Forces, and their bravery and sacrifice will never be in doubt. However, what was lacking was the political will to tackle the bandits head-on.

“President Tinubu’s decision to send Matawalle to the theatre of operation has filled this gap, and the results are evident for all to see. Matawalle’s visit has been a masterstroke, and we urge the government to sustain this momentum.

“The Minister’s presence has energized the troops, and his strategic leadership has brought a new sense of purpose to the operation. As the bandits, led by the notorious Turji Bello, flee in disarray, we cannot help but feel a sense of pride and gratitude towards Matawalle and the entire security apparatus.

“This is a victory for the people, and we must ensure that it is sustained.”

The Forum called on stakeholders to support the government’s efforts and praised Matawalle for his courage and commitment to ending banditry. ” The people of the North West are forever grateful, and we look forward to a future free from the shackles of banditry,” Kudu stated.