Media Group Calls for Probe into N9bn Paris Olympics Spending

The Volunteer Media Advocacy for Accountable Leadership (VMAL) has urged the federal government to launch an immediate investigation into the alleged N9 billion expenditure on Nigeria’s participation in the Paris Olympic Games, which yielded no medals.

In a press statement, VMAL’s Convener, Augustine Aminu KSM, expressed dismay over the “wasteful spending” and demanded transparency and accountability.

“It is unacceptable that Nigeria spent a whopping N9 billion on the Olympics without winning a single medal. This is a clear case of mismanagement and squandering of public funds,” Aminu stated.

The group questioned the criteria used for selecting athletes, coaches, and officials, as well as the allocation of resources.

“We demand a thorough probe to uncover the circumstances surrounding this expenditure. Nigerians deserve to know how their money was spent,” the statement emphasized.

The advocacy group called on the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the National Sports Commission, and relevant agencies to provide detailed accounts of the expenses.

Aminu said at a time that Nigerians is having economic challenges, such amount of money cannot be expended with nothing to show for it, and without anyone being held accountable.

He therefore demanded that the probe must exposed how the N9 billion was spent, disclosure of selection criteria for athletes, coaches, and officials; breakdown of expenses, including travel, accommodation, and equipment costs; identification of individuals responsible for financial management and recovery of mismanaged funds.

He warned that “If the government fails to act, we will mobilize Nigerians to demand accountability. This is a test of the administration’s commitment to transparency and good governance.”

The Paris Olympics expenditure has sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians taking to social media to express their discontent.