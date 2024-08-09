Media Group, CSOs Condemn Flying of Russian Flags by Protesters in Nigeria

A Coalition of 50 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) led by Volunteer Media Advocacy for Accountable Leadership and Security Affairs International, have thrown their weight behind the Defence Headquarters’ condemnation of protesters flying Russian flags in some states.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, National Coordinator Augustine Aminu KSM and Ambassador Austin Peacemaker, who spoke on behalf of the groups commended the Defence Headquarters for its unwavering commitment to defending democracy and praised the Nigerian military for upholding democratic principles.

The Coalition which strongly condemned the action of the protesters, described the act as “unacceptable”, a “diplomatic blunder” and a threat to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“We fully support the Nigerian military’s position on this matter. Flying Russian flags on Nigerian soil is unacceptable and undermines our nation’s integrity,” Aminu said in his address.

Aminu warned that anyone found sponsoring or promoting anti-democratic activities in Nigeria should be made to face consequences.

He said, “Let it be clear that anyone found wanting in this regard will be dealt with without apology. Nigeria’s democracy is non-negotiable and we will not allow any individual or group of persons to undermine it.”

Also speaking, Ambassador Austin Peacemaker urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that could compromise national security.

“We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Together, we can build a stronger and more democratic Nigeria.”

Recall that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Mustapha had described the action of the protesters as treasonable.

He said “That is a treasonable offense, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So, nobody should allow himself to be used by any individual.”