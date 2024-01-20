Middle-Belt Coalition Begs President Tinubu To Reinstate Betta Edu

A coalition of Thirty groups under the auspices of The Middle Belt Pan-Nigerian Forum, a Pan-Nigerian movement dedicated to good governance and accountability in government, through its spokesperson, Dr. Danladi Ceceko Dangana, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reinstate Dr. Betta Edu as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The spokesman for the coalition, in a press statement made available to newsmen, said that the suspension of Dr. Edu over the transfer of funds to a private account of a civil servant should not overshadow her remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to eradicating poverty and addressing humanitarian crises in Nigeria.

Ceceko said that during Dr. Betta Edu’s short stint as minister, she demonstrated exceptional dedication and achieved significant milestones in her role. It is crucial to remember her accomplishments, which include:

1. Securing a substantial commitment of 270 million USD from UNICEF, bolstering Nigeria’s capacity to integrate humanitarian response and emergencies, aligning with the overarching goal of eradicating poverty.

2. Actively cultivating support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other global partners, emphasizing collaboration to comprehensively address humanitarian crises and expedite poverty alleviation, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

3. Proactively seeking military assistance to prevent humanitarian crises and expanding the social register to cover vulnerable groups such as families, widows, and impoverished ex-military personnel.

4. Personally overseeing the distribution of relief items to rescued families, including the Chibok girls, at the Bulumkutu Rehabilitation Camp, showcasing a hands-on approach to addressing immediate needs and providing hope to those affected.

5. Flagging off the distribution of relief non-food materials to over 900 households in Shwari IDP camps in Maiduguri, demonstrating a commitment to supporting displaced communities.

6. Laying the foundation stone for the construction of 40 units of modern toilets for Alheri Leprosy Colony in Yangoji Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, ensuring improved living conditions for marginalized communities.

7. Advocating for collaboration with the Ministry of Interior to address internal security, human trafficking, and migration, demonstrating a holistic approach to tackling the root causes of humanitarian crises and poverty.

8. Playing a pivotal role in establishing transit schools for 11,000 out-of-school displaced children in Niger State, providing not only education but also palliatives and skill training.

9. Actively engaging with international organizations such as the World Economic Forum, UNFPA, and participating in events during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 78, amplifying Nigeria’s commitment to global agendas, sustainable development, and refugee employment.

10. Announcing a comprehensive restructuring of the National Safety Net Program (NSIP), emphasizing transparency and accountability and inspiring effective, private sector-inspired programs that prioritize teamwork.

11. Securing promises of support from the UK government, Canadian government, and other global partners, fortifying Nigeria’s efforts in humanitarian response and poverty alleviation on the international stage.

12. Verifying the National Social Register in Lagos, ensuring data accuracy through collaboration with states, Local Government Areas (LGAs), and community leaders for robust data integrity.

13. Providing immediate humanitarian response and relief packages to flood-affected communities in Lagos and Ogun, while outlining comprehensive plans for sustainable solutions to mitigate the impact of flooding.

14. Conducting free medical outreaches and distributing food items to riverine communities, demonstrating a commitment to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable populations.

“Considering the impressive track record of Dr. Betta Edu within a short period, we urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to discard her contributions. We implore the President and all Nigerians to recognize her dedication, competence, and determination to serve the nation.”

“We beseech President Tinubu to expedite the investigation process and, if Dr. Edu is found not to have committed any crime, reinstate her as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. We firmly believe that allowing her to continue the good work she has started will yield even greater achievements for the nation.”

The Middle Belt Forum also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act in the best interest of Nigeria and demonstrate a commitment to recognizing and fostering exceptional talent and leadership.

The coalition urged the president to reinstate Betta Edu, the Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, based on the fact that its members numbering thousands from 30 different groups in the North-Central region, representing various states, have directly benefited from the social programs initiated by her and that these beneficiaries, whose identities are widely recognized, can be easily verified as evidence of the positive impact of the ministry’s initiatives under Dr. Betta Edu.

“Reinstating Dr. Betta Edu will not only be a just decision but also a testament to President Tinubu’s dedication to inclusive governance and the well-being of all Nigerians.”

