Middle Belt Youths Won’t Protest Against Tinubu, Bago’s Administration – NCYG

The North Central Youth Group, a vibrant coalition of young people from the Middle Belt, has distanced itself from any form of protest against President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umar Bago of Niger State.

The group’s stance comes after a thorough evaluation of the leaders’ performances, which they say has brought hope, opportunities, and smiles to the faces of Nigerians, particularly the people of the North Central region.

A statement jointly signed by Abdullahi Mohammed and Barr Fidelis Elaigwu described President Tinubu’s administration as a beacon of light in just one year, illuminating the path to a brighter future for Nigeria.

They said Governor Bago has also been making giant strides in his administration’s focus on agriculture, education, and youth empowerment.

“President Tinubu’s visionary leadership has led to the implementation of the National Development Plan, a comprehensive blueprint for economic diversification and growth,” the statement said.

“This laudable initiative has already started yielding positive results, with the economy showing signs of stability and growth.

“Additionally, the President’s establishment of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council has brought together a team of experts who provide sage advice on economic matters, further solidifying his commitment to good governance.

“Moreover, President Tinubu’s dedication to youth empowerment is a testament to his belief in the potential of young people to drive positive change. His administration’s innovative programs, such as the National Talent Export Programme, the 3 Million Tech Talents (3MTT) initiative and Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA) have provided countless opportunities for young Nigerians to acquire skills, gain employment, and start their own businesses.

“These initiatives have not only impacted the youth positively but have also positioned them as key players in the country’s development narrative.”

The statement added: “On his part, Governor Bago’s commitment to agriculture has transformed Niger State into a major food hub in the region, providing a sustainable source of food and income for the people.

“The Governor’s passion for education has led to the construction of new schools and the renovation of existing ones, creating a conducive learning environment for students to thrive.

“Bago’s reforms have had a direct and positive impact on the youth in Niger State. His administration’s youth empowerment programs have provided training, mentorship, and entrepreneurship opportunities for young people, enabling them to acquire skills, start their own businesses, and become self-sufficient.

“The Governor’s dedication to youth development is evident in his policies and actions, and we commend him for his unwavering commitment to the future of Niger State.”

The youths, therefore, described President Tinubu and Governor Bago as champions of good governance, visionary leaders, and true advocates for the welfare of Nigerians.

“Their selfless service, integrity, and passion for development have earned them our respect, admiration, and endorsement.”

They, however, urged other “youths to join us in supporting these leaders, who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our collective progress.”

The youths noted: “We recognise that challenges still exist, but we believe that President Tinubu and Governor Bago are working tirelessly to address them.

“We urge our fellow youths to be patient, supportive, and constructive in their engagement, rather than allowing themselves to be used by political manipulators. Let us work together to build a brighter future for ourselves, our region, and our country.”