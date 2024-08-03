Minimal Anger, Protests in North East Proof of NEDC’s Good Leadership – Group

The Agenda for Development in Africa (ADA) has commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for its exemplary leadership which has resulted in minimal anger and protests in the region despite the ongoing nationwide demonstrations.

While other regions grapple with chaos and crisis, the group said the North East has witnessed minimal anger and protests, a testament to the Commission’s effective governance and development initiatives.

In a statement signed by Samson Audu, its Executive Director, the group said that the Muhammad Alkali-led agency has set a high standard and created a model for others to follow.

“The ongoing nationwide protests, which have degenerated into chaos and crisis in some parts of the country, have highlighted the importance of exemplary leadership as shown by Muhammad Alkali, the Director/CEO of the NEDC,” he said.

“While other regions grapple with violence, the North East has witnessed minimal anger, a testament to the Commission’s effective governance and development initiatives. The NEDC’s achievements are noteworthy.

“The Commission has completed thousands of projects across the six states of the North East, spanning education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment. Additionally, the innovative North East Stabilization and Development Masterplan has promoted peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region. The Commission’s commitment to community engagement, inclusive development, and strategic planning has created a model for other regions to follow.

“In stark contrast, other regions of the country have witnessed devastating violence and destruction. Protests have escalated, resulting in loss of lives, property damage, and displacement of people. There have been reports of widespread looting, arson, and clashes between protesters and security forces.

“This has also disrupted economic activities, causing untold hardship to citizens and further exacerbating the country’s socio-economic challenges. The situation underscores the need for effective leadership and development initiatives that address the root causes of discontent and promote inclusive growth.

“We particularly commend the NEDC for its exceptional efforts in preventing the protests from escalating into a full-blown crisis in the North East. The Commission’s swift response to the region’s needs, its engagement with community leaders and stakeholders, and its commitment to inclusive development have all contributed to the relative peace in the region.

“By prioritizing the welfare of the people and addressing their grievances, the NEDC has demonstrated that development can be a powerful tool for conflict prevention and resolution. This is a testament to the Commission’s dedication to the people of the North East and its unwavering commitment to their well-being.”

The group, however, urged other development agencies in the country to emulate the NEDC, prioritizing the welfare of the people and promoting sustainable development.

“By doing so, we can reduce tensions, promote peace, and create an environment conducive to progress and prosperity,” Audu concluded.