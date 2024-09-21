Minimum Wage Payment To Run From July – Committee

The N70,000 new minimum wage will be implemented from July 29, 2024, the Committee on Consequential Adjustments in Salaries for civil servants has said.

This is contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (moU) issued at the end of the committee’s meeting, which was seen by newsmen in Abuja yesterday.

The committee, also recommended that the wage award, which was discontinued by the federal government, should be paid until July 28, 2024.

The committee, headed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, noted that the government considered the economic situation in the country before making its decisions.

The MoU read, “The committee held four meetings and considered all presentations from the federal government and trade union sides. It also took into account the economic situation and the ability of the federal government to pay and sustain any consequential adjustment in salaries arising from the implementation of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act, 2024, as well as the effects on other employers.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.