Ministerial Scorecard: Civil Society group rates Aviation Minister, Keyamo’s Performance As Superlative

The Centre for Africa Civilisation and Development (CACD) has hailed the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, as a transformative leader who has revolutionized Nigeria’s airports.

They rated his performance as superlative.

Under Keyamo’s proactive leadership, the Cente said the sector has witnessed significant reforms, addressing longstanding challenges and propelling the nation forward.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Prince Madaki, Executive Director, praised the Minister for his strategic approach to tackling dollar repatriation concerns, empowering local carriers, and modernizing airport infrastructure.

According to Madaki, the relocation of airlines to the newly constructed terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport has improved the passenger experience, demonstrating Keyamo’s commitment to efficiency and transparency.

He further said air safety has also received a boost, with Keyamo prioritizing the deployment of modern facilities and equipment through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Madaki noted that Keyamo’s focus on building confidence in local airlines has yielded results, with more Nigerians opting for domestic carriers, adding that his commitment to transparency and accountability has transformed the sector, promoting openness and efficiency.

“We are confidently putting it to everyone that the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, has made remarkable strides in reforming Nigeria’s aviation sector,” he added.

“His proactive leadership and commitment to addressing longstanding challenges have set a new standard for governance in this critical industry. From enhancing air safety and empowering local airlines to modernizing airport infrastructure, Mr. Keyamo has demonstrated that with visionary leadership, long-lasting progress is achievable.

“His alignment with the Asiwaju administration’s renewed hope agenda has been a driving force behind these accomplishments. Under his leadership, the aviation sector is experiencing a renaissance, offering a beacon of hope for Nigerians who rely on air travel for both domestic and international purposes.

“As the Centre for Africa Civilisation and Development, we applaud the Honourable Minister for his achievements thus far and look forward to continued progress under his stewardship.

“His dedication to transparency, accountability, and progress is an example for all government officials, proving that through decisive action, even the most complex challenges can be overcome. In him have we found a Just and right man for the problems plaguing this country for decades.

“The Honourable Minister’s policies have demonstrated that change is not only possible but also achievable when backed by strategic planning, commitment, and the will to overcome entrenched challenges.

“Mr. Festus Keyamo stands as a symbol of possibility—where others faltered, he has triumphed. His legacy in the aviation sector will be remembered as one that ushered in a new era of efficiency, modernization, and trust. The Centre remains confident that with sustained effort, the future of Nigeria’s aviation industry is bright.”

The Centre, however, called for sustained infrastructure development, reduction of operational costs, and collaboration with international partners to further enhance the sector’s growth.