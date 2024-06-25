Ministerial scorecard: Groups score Water Resources Minister, Prof Utsev high

The Empowerment for Unemployed Initiative and the Society for Open Governance and Transparency have scored the Minister of Water Resources, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev high for his dedicated efforts in developing and sustainably managing surface and groundwater resources in the country since his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During a joint press conference in Abuja, Comrade Igwe Umanta and Danelson Momoh, speaking on behalf of the two groups, highlighted Utsev’s impactful stewardship, which has led to socio-economic growth and prosperity in the water sector.

They noted that the Minister’s achievements in just one year “affirmed his suitability and competence to occupy this critical role, rendering any deliberation on his worthiness moot.”

The groups said, “The Honorable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has exhibited an unwavering dedication to the implementation of governance indices that foster efficient management and development in the water sector. He undertook a comprehensive nationwide tour of the twelve River Basins, aimed at assessing their operational efficacy and commitment to achieving food security and ensuring access to safe water for all citizens. During this extensive tour, he conducted thorough inspections of ongoing water projects, engaging with contractors to emphasize the imperative of delivering high-quality work and meeting project deadlines. Moreover, he unequivocally conveyed the administration’s zero-tolerance stance on sabotage and subpar performance, thereby instilling a culture of accountability. This fruitful tour gave rise to several key governance indices, including:

“Food Security through Irrigated Agriculture:

Priority has been accorded to food security by the Minister, who has championed the cause of irrigated agriculture, thereby optimizing water resources to bolster agricultural productivity and meet the nation’s food requirements.

“Accessible Water for All Citizens:

The Minister has made concerted efforts to ensure that access to clean water is universal, with a particular focus on marginalized communities in rural and underserved areas, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6.1 and 6.2, which emphasize the imperative of ensuring global access to clean water and sanitation.

“Effective Management of River Basin Development Authorities:

Through visionary leadership, the Minister has demonstrated exemplary management of the River Basin Development Authorities, ensuring their optimal functioning in delivering on their multifaceted mandates, encompassing irrigation, water supply, and hydroelectric power generation, thereby maximizing their impact on the nation’s water sector.

“Quality Work and Timely Completion of Projects:

The Minister has consistently stressed the paramount importance of delivering high-quality work and ensuring the timely completion of projects, thereby guaranteeing that contractors adhere to the requisite standards and meet the stipulated deadlines, culminating in the successful execution of projects that meet the desired benchmarks.

“Community Involvement in WASH Facility Management:

By acknowledging the vital role that community involvement plays in the effective management of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities, the Minister has promoted a culture of ownership and sustainability through the development of a comprehensive Framework for WASHCOM formation and management, thereby empowering communities to take an active role in maintaining these critical facilities.

“Accountability and Transparency:

The Minister has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to accountability and transparency in the management of water resources, ensuring that projects are executed with the highest level of integrity, and resources are utilized in a manner that maximizes efficiency, thereby fostering trust and confidence in the stewardship of the water sector.

“Collaboration and Partnerships:

Through a collaborative approach, the Minister has cultivated strategic partnerships with development partners, stakeholders, and state governments, leveraging resources, expertise, and funding to achieve common goals in the water sector, thereby harnessing the collective strengths of all stakeholders to drive progress and development in the sector.”

The Empowerment for Unemployed Initiative and the Society for Open Governance and Transparency noted that Prof Utsev has made significant strides in the area of project delivery.

They pointed out that many water schemes and dam projects, which were abandoned for years without genuine excuses, have been completed and commissioned by the minister, while others are at different stages of completion.

The groups listed some of the notable projects commissioned and ongoing to include:

“Water Schemes and Dam Projects:

The Minister has inaugurated a plethora of water schemes and dam projects across various states, including Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Benue, and Niger, with the primary objective of providing access to clean water and irrigation facilities for marginalized communities, thereby bolstering food security and socio-economic development.

“Hadejia Jam’are River Basin Development Authority Projects:

In Kano and Jigawa States, the Minister commissioned water projects executed by the Hadejia Jam’are River Basin Development Authority, including a 200,000-liter corrugated surface steel water tank, a serviced borehole powered by a hybrid solar inverter, and a 135-kilowatt capacity solar panel installation at Birnin-Kudu water works, all of which are designed to enhance water availability and quality in the region.

“Water Bottling Factory:

The Minister also inaugurated a state-of-the-art water bottling factory at the headquarters of the Hadejia Jam’are River Basin Development Authority in Kano, which provides potable water on a commercial basis, generating revenue and creating employment opportunities for youths in the area.

“Kabba Bunnu, Lessel, and Rafin Yashin Multipurpose Dam Projects:

Furthermore, the Minister commissioned multipurpose dam projects in Kogi, Benue, and Niger States, including Kabba Bunnu, Lessel, and Rafin Yashin Dams, aimed at providing water for irrigation farming and scaling up food security, thereby enhancing agricultural productivity and promoting socio-economic growth.

“Framework for WASHCOM Formation and Management:

To ensure the judicious utilization and management of water schemes provided to communities across the country, Professor Utsev, along with his team in the ministry, the African Development Bank, and other critical stakeholders in the water and sanitation sector across the thirty-six states and FCT, developed a Framework for WASHCOM formation and management in Nigeria. This framework aims to involve community members in the management of WASH facilities in their areas to addressing the perennial challenges of frequent breakdowns and abandonment of water and sanitation facilities in communities, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6.1 and 6.2.”

The groups praised Prof Utsev for his accomplishments so far and encouraged him to continue making progress.

They advised Nigerians to show understanding and support for the Tinubu administration’s dedicated efforts to tackle the pressing water challenges confronting the nation.

They also urged state governors to work with the Federal Government to invest in water infrastructure for the benefit of all citizens.

The groups appealed to development partners to increase their support to help Nigeria achieve the lofty goal of providing 100% access to sustainable water and improved sanitation by the year 2030.