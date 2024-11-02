Ministerial Scorecard: Peace Advocates Commend Matawalle Over Outstanding Performance

The Arewa Peace Advocates (APA) has praised the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for his exceptional performance under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

In a statement signed by its President, Rev Sunday Amos, the group said the Ministers were evaluated based on effective policy implementation, leadership and governance, and stakeholder engagement.

As a former Governor of Zamfara State, Amos said Matawalle’s experience in conflict resolution and security management has been invaluable in his current role.

Amos said his dedication to promoting peace and stability in the region is evident in his proactive approach to addressing security challenges, particularly in the North West.

According to him, Matawalle’s strategic engagement with stakeholders, including community leaders, security agencies, and local authorities, has yielded significant results.

In the North West region, Amos said routine visits have contributed to a marked decrease in banditry and violence – showing a commitment to addressing the root causes of banditry, such as poverty and unemployment.

The group further praised his initiatives, which it said have promoted economic empowerment and social cohesion and have helped reduce the appeal of banditry among vulnerable youths.

Amos said Matawalle has shown that the carrot and stick approach is the best.

The group further said that the Minister has engaged the youths in useful dialogues as well as inspiring the military to crush recalcitrant elements.

The APA, therefore, urged other ministers to follow Matawalle’s lead and prioritise community development initiatives.