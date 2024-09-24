Movement for Democracy Demands Prosecution of INEC Officials and Police Over Edo Election Rigging

The Movement for Democracy has condemned the manipulation and rigging that took place during the recently concluded Edo State governorship election.

The group called for the immediate prosecution of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials involved in what they described as an “electoral heist” that undermined the will of the Edo people.

In a statement on Monday, September 23, the movement specifically named the INEC officials responsible for the vote tampering, including Omolara Igbinedion (Ward 1 Collation Officer), Ahmed Mohammed Nasir (Ward 2 Collation Officer), Olusola Adewale (Ward 7 Collation Officer), and Benedette Anthony Udoh, who served as the Oredo Local Government Electoral Officer.

The Movement for Democracy said the officials manipulated the results in Oredo Local Government Area by adding 13,526 votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and deducting 4,335 votes from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a violation of the Electoral Act.

Osaze Samuel, coordinator of the movement, said: “The police, who should be safeguarding democracy, have instead been turned into instruments of oppression by the APC. This brazen theft of the people’s mandate cannot and will not stand.

“We demand the immediate prosecution of these corrupt INEC officials and an independent investigation into the role of the police in this debacle.”

The statement stressed that the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process is under severe threat if such blatant acts of fraud are allowed to go unpunished.

“This is not just an attack on the results of the Edo election; it is an attack on the entire democratic process. These INEC officials must face justice, and the officers involved in enabling this fraud must be held accountable,” the group said.

The Movement for Democracy’s call for justice follows widespread criticism of the election, with opposition parties, civil society organizations, and international observers raising concerns about irregularities and inconsistencies in the collation of results.

Samuel also accused the ruling APC of orchestrating the rigging with the help of compromised INEC officials and security forces.

“This election was rigged in favour of the APC, not by the people’s vote, but by deceit and force. It is a disgrace that those in power continue to erode public confidence in our electoral system for personal gain,” he added.

The movement warned that if those responsible are not brought to justice, it would set a dangerous precedent for future elections in Nigeria.

“We will not stand by while democracy is hijacked by corrupt individuals and institutions. The Edo people deserve justice, and we will not rest until it is achieved,” the group vowed.