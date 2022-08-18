Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Muslim-Muslim Ticket Best Option for Nigeria Today – Adamu

Published

The National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has reaffirmed that the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket by the party is the best thing Nigerians need at the moment.

Adamu, who spoke with BBC Hausa Service, also said that the Muslim-Muslim ticket is the best strategy for the governing party to win the forthcoming general elections.

He said: “You see, with the situation, we are in the country, you can’t convince everybody. It’s a democracy, and everyone has his right but for us, same faith ticket is the best thing for Nigeria presently.

“But we will not relent, we will work to ensure we convince Nigerians to fully support this Tinubu/Shettima ticket, every party has its strategy and this is the strategy that we think can best work for us.”

Despite the current security and economic challenges facing the country, the party chairman expressed optimism on victory, insisting the current situation won’t stop them from winning the election.

“Yes, there’s insecurity in the country and every country faces its own kind of insecurity. The media don’t publicise government efforts adequately,” he said.

The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu picked former Borno Governor Senator Kashim Shettima, as his running mate ahead of the February 2023 presidential election.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Nigeria Spends N18.397 Billion on Petrol Subsidy Daily – Minister

Nigeria’s House of Representatives’ Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate the Petroleum Products Subsidy Regime from 2013 to 2022, on Thursday, quizzed the Minister of...

2 hours ago

News

Nobody Can Islamise Nigeria — Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said Christians have nothing to fear with the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)....

2 hours ago

News

Otta Visit: Obasanjo Prayed for Tinubu, Gave Him a Pat on the Back — Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed details of what transpired during a recent meeting between former president Olusegun Obasanjo...

3 hours ago

News

Lagos Placed Under Security Watch Over Threat of Attacks

Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos has been placed under a partial lockdown by security agencies, the state police commissioner, Abiodun Alabi announced on Wednesday. Alabi...

24 hours ago

Copyright ©