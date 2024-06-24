My 10 takeaways from the grand commissioning of TY Danjuma House today – Emmanuel Bello

1. Gov Kefas is clearly a darling of many governors in Nigeria! Three governors stormed the venue of a housewarming party on a busy Friday! They are governors of Plateau, Kogi, and Adamawa.

2. Gov Kefas knows how to treat the elderly. The way Kefas kept chaperoning the patriarchs, especially General TY Danjuma, wasn’t lost on anyone. He was always gently leading elderstatesman in clear-cut humility and admiration

3. Gov Kefas still has a sharp soldier salute. The way Gov Kefas saluted the elderly Generals shows that he’s got it!

4. Taraba House is now a cynosure. A beautiful edifice, the TY DANJUMA HOUSE is clearly standing out in the array of real estate in this post part of Asokoro, Abuja Gov Kefas is a true master of ceremonies. His skills at guest management weren’t missed at all, as he entertained his August A list of visitors.

5. General Gowon and the ancient order: that order included the likes of Generals Gusau and Martins Luther Agwai, who were present to honor their son, Dr Agbu Kefas. Professor Jerry Gana presence was exciting. It was a meeting of the old and the new. Almost as if they came to pass the torch to the youthful Governor Kefas.

6. Investors’ confidence in Taraba state shoots up as many of the dignitaries say Taraba state is now ready for business. The edifice is also a place of meetings and conferences. Nature is represented with a mini zoo at the backyards.

7. UTC! It was amazing seeing my old boss and former Deputy Governor of Taraba state, Alhaji Umar UTC. Seeing him easily brought back memories of the days of the cabal!

8. Former First Lady Hauwa. The former first lady came resplendent in a beautiful dress, and you can’t but recall the days of Late Gov Danbaba whose memorial comes up on the 29th. May his soul continue to rest in peace. With Rev Jolly Nyame in tow, the history of the remodeled governors lodge came in clear focus.

9. The First Family: Mrs Patience Agyin, the reigning first Lady of Taraba was the perfect host. She serenaded all with her flawless etiquette. She made everyone feel at home in their beautiful house, as she ensured guests were well taken care of. Her brilliant daughter, Bar Keziah Kefas, was also all over to ensure visitors felt pampered.

10. It was also a political event. The guest list was something else: Former Senators, serving senators, and former governors of the state and their deputies. The diplomatic community. National Assembly. At a point, the governor joked that very soon, many of the federal lawmakers in other parties will decamp to the PDP! It generated a good laugh.