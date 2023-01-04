NAF Officers Crushed to Death at Kwara Checkpoint

Two officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) were crushed to death after a trailer lost brake and rammed into them in Kwara State, Daily Trust reports.

The incident, which occurred around Pasa bridge, Eyenkorin, about 200 meters from the NAF base, caused tension between air force personnel and residents of the community.

Kwara State secretary of the community policing advisory committee, Shola Muse, said efforts were being made to bring the situation under control.

“I have called the police command to go to the place to avert any breakdown of law and order because of the brewing tension,” he told Daily Trust.

When our correspondent visited the scene on Tuesday, a NAF patrol vehicle with registration number AF 496 C01 was stationed at the scene with stern-looking officers.

An eyewitness identified simply as Alhaji Pasa claimed, “The officers were on duty when the truck crushed two of them and critically injured one after its break failed as it was approaching the air force checkpoint.

“The driver of the truck attempted to run away after the incident but was shot in the legs by the officers. The residents had called for the relocation of the checkpoint but to no avail.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer and Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kwara State, Okasanmi Ajayi and Frederick Ade Ogidan, said they were aware of the incident.

“I also heard about it but don’t have the details, maybe the casualties were evacuated before my men got there,” Ogidan said.

But when contacted, NAF Civil/Military Relations Officer, Ilorin, Mathew Adeniyi, asked “Who gave you that information? Right now, I am on leave and I will have to go to the headquarters to find out. I am sorry about that.”

