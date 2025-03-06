Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business News

Naira Appreciates To N1,512/$ In Parallel Market

Published

‌he Naira yesterday appreciated to N1,512 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,515 per dollar on Tuesday.

However, the Naira depreciated to N1,505 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,505 per dollar from N1,502 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating N3 depreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N7 per dollar from N13 per dollar on Tuesday.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

CBN Appoints 16 Directors To Head Key Departments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed 16 directors effective March 3. The appointments were said to have been made to bolster the...

1 day ago

Business News

Naira Appreciates By 0.48% At Official Market

The Naira appreciated on Tuesday at the official market, trading at 1491.67 to a dollar. Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Website...

1 day ago

Business News

Naira Down To N1,510/$ In Parallel Market

The Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,510 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,505 per dollar last weekend. But the Naira appreciated to N1,499...

2 days ago

News

Direct CBN To Suspend ATM Fee Hike Pending Court Verdict, SERAP Urges Tinubu

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to “direct Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

3 days ago

Copyright ©