Naira Notes: Vote Riggers Pushing CBN For Extension — Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to consider postponing the old naira regime after the expiration of the February 10 deadline.

In a statement issued by his campaign organisation, Abubakar said the vote riggers are seeking to push the CBN to extend till after the February 25 and March 11 general elections in order to achieve their aims.

He, however, urged the CBN to immediately review the measures it has put in place for the circulation of the new naira notes to alleviate the hardship currently faced by Nigerians, especially rural dwellers.

The former vice-president said, “The anti-democratic elements who are pretending to be democrats are the ones ganging up against the CBN because of the currency redesign and the cashless regime it seeks to enthrone. They have been scheming and lobbying day and night to frustrate the policy.

“Now, their new measure is to lobby for a second postponement of the deadline for the change of currency. I urge the CBN and the government to ignore their antics. The CBN should not succumb to the current pressure.

“There should be no further postponement on the new naira regime after the expiration of the February 10 deadline. The vote riggers are seeking to push the CBN to extend till after the election when they would have achieved their evil plots. The CBN and the Presidency should be steadfast. The merits of the new naira policy far outweigh the little inconvenience we are experiencing.”

