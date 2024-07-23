Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: Akpabio’s statement derogatory, undemocratic – Group

A civil society organization, Volunteer Media Advocacy for Accountable Leadership, has slammed the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, for his derogatory remarks against Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan during plenary, recently.

In a press statement on Tuesday by its National Coordinator, Augustine Aminu KSM, the group said Akpabio’s statement undermines the important contributions and roles that female senators play in Nigeria’s democratic process.

Aminu said, it’s essential for Akpabio to promote respectful dialogue and recognize the value of diversity in governance.

Last week, Akpabio told Akpoti-Uduaghan not to speak like she was in a “night club”.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had spoken without being recognised by the senate president.

“It is important to understand that such statements can be harmful and go against democratic values like respect, inclusivity, and gender equality. And it is very unfortunate that it was the Senate President that made such remarks, ” Aminu said.

According to him, women play a vital role in Nigeria’s democracy, contributing significantly to the country’s political, social, and economic development and as such deserves to be respected and given the full rights to represent their people who elected them to be there.

He further stated that women’s participation in politics ensures diverse perspectives, promoting inclusive decision-making and representation of marginalized groups.

“It is on record that Senator Natasha is a respected woman, a mother who has shown capacity and have empowered the young, the old, men and women without any sentiment of were you come from”.

“We consider the Senate President’s statement totally as undemocratic and he should as a matter of urgency apologise to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, all other female Senators and Nigerian women for his action”.

