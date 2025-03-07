Natasha’s Six-Month Suspension: Senators Dickson, Ningi, and 11 Others Did Not Sign the Report – NASS Source

Senators are divided over the decision of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions to suspend the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), for six months.

Lawmakers’ concerns are hinged on the committee’s decision to rush into the decision on the same day, instead of waiting until March 11, 2025, as they initially agreed, to enable them to do a thorough job.

The committee is made up of thirty-two senators, and out of this number, thirteen did not sign the report that was presented, considered, and adopted on Thursday.

Committee members who did not sign the report include Samaila Kaila (PDP, Bauchi North), Yaro Siyako (APC, Gombe South), Orji Uzor Kalu (APC), Onyesoh Heacho (PDP, Rivers East), Onawo Ogoshi (PDP, Nasarawa South), and Tony Nwoye (LP, Anambra North).

Other senators who did not sign are Aminu Iya Abbas (PDP, Adamawa Central), Shuaib Salisu (APC, Ogun Central), Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Mustapha Khabeeb (APC, Jigawa South West), and Kelvin Chukwu (LP, Enugu East).

This was disclosed by our source inside the Senate, who said high-ranking senators were conspicuously absent from the committee and expressed serious concerns over the actions of the Senate committee chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South).

Their grouse, according to our source who pleaded anonymity, was regarding the rush by the Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), before the committee on Wednesday, knowing full well that most members of the committee and ranking senators had gone for a retreat on tax reform bills organized by Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), who leads the Senate Committee on Finance.

He added that a member of the committee, a very senior senator who did not participate nor sign the report, informed him that the committee had earlier fixed next Tuesday, March 11, for the hearing, only for it to be moved back when members were absent.

“It took them by surprise that instead of next Tuesday, when most ranking senators and members of the committee were away for the Finance Committee’s retreat, the appearances of both Natasha and Adaramodu were brought forward,” he added.

Our source further said, “It was a rushed assignment. Why the hurry? Why didn’t the committee wait until Monday? You can see that ranking senators did not participate in the process and were not in the hallowed chamber either because they knew where the committee was heading.

“Their thinking was that since there was a court injunction stopping the investigation, the senator should have vacated the court process first before going ahead with the probe.

“It was a rushed and questionable job; that is why thirteen of them did not participate in the process and also didn’t sign. These are senators and lawmakers who must do the right thing. You saw that notable and ranking senators, especially from the North, were not at Thursday’s plenary.”

The committee, which has Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South) as chairman, is made up of Senators Khalid Ibrahim (PDP, Kaduna North), Ayodele Adegbonire (APC, Ondo Central), Fadeyi Olubiyi (PDP, Osun Central), Umar Shehu Buba (APC, Bauchi South), Samaila Kaila (PDP, Bauchi North), Yaro Siyako (APC, Gombe South), Patrick Ndubueze (PDP, Imo North), and Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) as members.

Other members of the committee are Senators Onyesoh Heacho (PDP, Rivers East), Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers South East), Harry Banigo (PDP, Rivers West), Tutus Zam (Benue North West), Onawo Ogoshi (PDP, Nasarawa South), Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East), Nasiru Sani Zango Daura (APC, Katsina North), Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano Central), Tony Nwoye (LP, Anambra North), Sampson Ekong (PDP, Akwa Ibom South), Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT), Sunday Katung (PDP, Kaduna South), and Aminu Iya Abbas (PDP, Adamawa Central).

Others are Senators Shuaib Salisu (APC, Ogun Central), Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu West), Binos Yaroe (PDP, Adamawa South), Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South), Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Mustapha Khabeeb (APC, Jigawa South West), Kelvin Chukwu (LP, Enugu East), Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central), Joel Onowakpo Thomas (APC, Delta South), and Nwaebonyi Onyeka (APC, Ebonyi North).

Recall that the Senate had on Thursday suspended the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), for six months, asking her not to participate in all activities of the 10th Senate due to her misconduct when she protested against the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on February 20, 2025.

According to the Senate, the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months was due to her total violation of the Senate Standing Rules 2023 as amended, for bringing the Presiding Officer, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the entire Senate in general into public opprobrium.

The Senate also resolved to consider lifting the suspension or reducing the duration of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension if she submits a written apology to the Senate before reconsideration.

The Upper Chamber also suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan with effect from March 6, 2025, from all legislative activities forthwith, and agreed that her office should be locked up for the duration of her suspension, with all Senate property in her possession handed over to the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA Kamoru Ogunlana.

The resolutions of the Senate on Thursday were a sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South).

Despite the plea by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), that the suspension period of six months be reduced to three months, this was not taken, as the six-month recommendation by the committee was carried.

Recall that a heated confrontation unfolded during the Senate plenary session last penultimate Thursday when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, leading to tense moments in the chamber as the session took an unexpected turn when she arrived to find her seat reassigned, with her nameplate removed.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who raised her voice in protest, demanded an explanation for what she perceived as an unjustified move.