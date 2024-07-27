Nationwide Protest: 1,000 Benue Youth Groups Bactrack After Minister Utsev’s Intervention

About 1,000 youth groups in Benue State have decided to cancel the proposed nationwide strike scheduled for August 1.

The Benue Youth Good Governance Movement (BYGGM), Benue Advancement Forum (BAF) and Benue Pro-Active Network (BPN) in a joint statement said this followed careful consideration and intervention by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev.

The statement co-signed by Comrade Abajih Terhide Gabriel and Oche Daniel Itodo expressed concern over the security situation in Benue, as the state is currently volatile and prone to violence.

The groups said that they do not want to exacerbate the situation with a rally that could lead to unrest and further destabilization.

The youths also pledged to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu and his administration, adding that his leadership has the potential to bring about positive change in Nigeria.

“We have been monitoring the situation closely, and we believe that a strike would not be in the best interest of our people at this time. Instead, we have decided to channel our energy into more positive and productive activities that will benefit our communities,” the statement said.

“We are grateful for the intervention of Professor Utsev, who has shown a genuine interest in the welfare of our people. His willingness to listen to our concerns and work towards finding solutions has given us hope for a better future.

“We are impressed by his commitment to the development of Benue and his passion for the well-being of our people. His efforts have not gone unnoticed, and his presence in the federal government is a positive influence.

“We are grateful for his support and guidance, and we pledge to work with him to achieve our goals. We believe that together, we can make a positive impact on our community.

“We will work tirelessly to promote President Tinubu’s policies and programs, especially those that benefit our community. We urge our members and supporters to join us in this effort and to have faith in the President’s ability to deliver.”

The groups, however, called on youths from other states to tow the path of peace. “We believe that violence and unrest are not the solutions to our problems,” the statement added.

“Instead, we should work towards finding constructive solutions through dialogue and engagement. We urge them to support the government and Utsev who are working tirelessly to address our concerns.”