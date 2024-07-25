Nationwide Protest: 140 Groups Cancel Mass Action in Rivers After Governor Fubara’s Appeal

A coalition of 140 civil society groups and non-governmental organisations, with thousands of members across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State, has pulled out from the August 1 nationwide protests.

Under the aegis of the Rivers Good Governance Coalition, the group said it came to this conclusion after Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s intervention.

According to a statement signed by its president, Comrade Nwogu Moses, the coalition said that protest is not the solution as it would potentially lead to more hardship.

While admitting the challenges facing the country, Moses said the group has resolved to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu and Governor Fubara.

“We believe that protest will only lead to more chaos and destruction, rather than solving the problems facing the country. We reckon that it is important to give the government a chance to address the issues, rather than taking to the streets,” he said.

“Furthermore, we are concerned about the safety of our members and the general public, and we do not want to put anyone in harm’s way.

“We also believe that there are better ways to address the issues facing the country, such as engaging in constructive dialogue with the government and other stakeholders.

“We want to collaborate with the government rather than resorting to protest. We are not naive to the fact that there are challenges facing the country, but we believe that protest is not the answer.

“The intervention of Governor Siminalayi Fubara changed our mind about the protest. He appealed to us to cancel the mass action and instead work with the government to find solutions to the problems facing the country.

“We were impressed by his willingness to listen to our concerns and work towards finding solutions. Governor Fubara’s intervention showed us that there are still leaders who care about the people and are willing to listen to their concerns.

“He demonstrated that dialogue and engagement are better than protest and confrontation. We were also impressed by Governor Fubara’s efforts to address the issues facing Rivers State. He has been working hard to improve the lives of the people, and his efforts are beginning to bear fruit.”

The coalition, therefore, urged other state governors to listen to the aggrieved Nigerians and seek a solution.

The group also called on all Nigerians to reject these misguided protests, which are not a true representation of the people’s aspirations but rather a deliberate attempt to incite unrest and division.

“We believe that dialogue and engagement are better than ignoring the concerns of the people,” Moses stated.

“We also urge Nigerians not to protest, but rather to engage in constructive dialogue with the government and other stakeholders. We believe that this is the best way to address the issues facing the country.

“We are dedicated to working through lawful and democratic channels to bring about positive change.”

