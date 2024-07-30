Nationwide Protest: 500 CSOs Pull Out After Keyamo’s Appeal

No fewer than 500 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have announced their withdrawal from the proposed August 1 protest against the Federal Government.

The groups, under the aegis of United Coalition for Greater Nigeria, said this decision followed careful consideration and the intervention of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

While admitting the frustrations of the youths and the desire for positive change, a statement signed by Dr Charles Cosmos said: “We also recognize that protests can often lead to more harm than good.”

Cosmos added: “The Minister’s appeal to us was a turning point, as we have always seen him as one of our own. His outstanding performance and commitment to the nation’s progress have earned our trust.

“We listened to his words and agreed that there are better ways to address our grievances. The Minister’s intervention was a game-changer. His willingness to engage with us and address our concerns showed that the government was willing to listen.

“We appreciate his efforts and believe that this is a new beginning for us. The Minister’s achievements in the aviation sector are a testament to his visionary leadership. He has transformed the sector, improving airport infrastructure, air travel safety, and ease of doing business.

“His support for local airlines and the resolution of trapped funds have been remarkable. Keyamo’s commitment to safety policies and open sky operations has raised the bar for the sector.

“We applaud his efforts to engage with stakeholders and promote international cooperation, leading to increased collaboration with global aviation bodies and investments in the sector.”

The CSOs, therefore, pledged their support to the Minister and the Federal Government and vowed to reach out to other groups across the country to encourage them to join them in their new path forward.

“To Nigerians, we say: let us not protest, but rather engage in constructive dialogue. Let us work together to build a better Nigeria,” Cosmos ended.