Nationwide Protest: Group Berates Governor Lawal’s Role In Plots To Destabilise Tinubu’s Administration

The Coalition of Northern Youths for Peace and Stability (CNYPS) has strongly condemned the role of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, in the recent #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests, accusing him of using the demonstrations as a smokescreen to hide his administration’s ineptitude, massive corruption, and cluelessness.

At a press conference, the group’s spokesman, Muhammad Garba Yahaya, alleged that Governor Lawal had orchestrated the deployment of thugs and miscreants to infiltrate and hijack the peaceful protests, resulting in violent acts, destruction of properties, and looting.

This, they said, was a blatant disregard for peaceful demonstrations and a propensity to resort to clandestine tactics to further his own self-serving agenda.

The group criticized Governor Lawal’s administration for its pervasive corruption, cluelessness, and failure to address the state’s pressing security challenges.

They described his leadership as a “duplicitous political machination” that has brought Zamfara State to its knees.

“It is imperative that Governor Lawal redirects his focus towards addressing the pressing security challenges and rampant corruption within Zamfara State, rather than employing diversionary tactics to deflect attention from his administration’s glaring failings,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, he has chosen to exacerbate the situation, fanning the embers of conflict and prioritizing his political interests over the well-being of his citizens.

“In light of this, it would have been prudent for Governor Lawal to join forces with all stakeholders to calm the situation and welcome President Tinubu’s negotiation table, while concentrating on revitalizing the dilapidated state of Zamfara.

“However, his current trajectory is cementing his international reputation for large-scale corruption and governing a state plagued by the highest level of insecurity in the country. This should be his paramount concern, as his reputation teeters on the brink of collapse.

“It is pertinent to acknowledge that the current economic predicament was not solely created by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as implied by many, but rather is a culmination of years and decades of flawed administrative decisions, misguided government policies, and inadequate planning by previous administrations.

“It would be beneficial for all stakeholders if every governor were to collaborate with the president in achieving the Nigeria of our collective aspirations.”

The group commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts in addressing the country’s socioeconomic challenges and urged Governor Lawal to follow suit by focusing on revitalizing the dilapidated state of Zamfara.

They also called on security agencies to apprehend those responsible for orchestrating violence and disruption.

The group advised Governor Lawal to desist from fanning the flames of discord and instead focus on combating corruption and addressing the pressing issue of insecurity within the state.

They also urged him to take immediate action to restore peace in the state and address the underlying causes of the current unrest.

“Governor Dauda Lawal is urged to take immediate action to rein in the alleged PDP miscreants and restore peace in the state,” Yahaya said.

“He must cease from exacerbating the tensions and instead focus on combating corruption and addressing the pressing issue of insecurity that has plagued Zamfara State. His actions thus far have severely tarnished the reputation of democratic governance in the state, and it has become evident that he is more of a political actor than a leader.

“Zamfara State requires a leader who can provide visionary guidance, not a political actor who prioritizes personal interests over the welfare of the citizens.

“Governor Lawal’s inability to address the surge in insecurity has convinced the people of Zamfara that he lacks the understanding and capacity to fulfill the responsibilities of his office.

“Therefore, he should consider stepping down and relinquishing power to a capable individual who prioritizes service to the people, values human life, and is committed to transparency and accountability.”