Nationwide Protests: Group  Wants Urgent Prosecution of Sponsors

The Citizens United Against Terrorism (CUAT) has called for an immediate prosecution of highly placed Nigerians involved in the sponsoring of the last nationwide protest.

The group also commended security agencies for the arrest of alleged gunrunner and cross-border criminal, Bashir Hadejia.

At a press conference in Abuja, CUAT Convener, Dr. Emmanuel Agabi, praised the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and security agencies for arresting Hadejia and other masterminds of the recent protests in the country.

However, the group demanded a thorough investigation of Hadejia’s accomplices, including those in government, and called for their prosecution.

CUAT also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release any cabinet members or appointees named as accomplices by Hadejia.

“It is in the public domain that Bashir Hadejia has also been indicted as an alleged mastermind of the #EndBadGoernanceInNigeria protests that were used as a cover to unleash widespread campaigns of arson, looting and even killing in several states,” Agabi said.

“Information made available after the Nigeria Police Force arrested him indicated that the ultimate aim of the protests was to destabilize the country and overthrow the government.

“This plot to destabilize is not all that Hadejia has to answer for as he also has to answer for treason, subversive activities against the Nigerian government, Trans-border gun-running, heists and other transnational crimes.

“We at Citizens United Against Terrorism (CUAT) see Bashir Hadejia as a mere mask in the grand plot to destroy Nigeria, and we are interested in knowing the persons behind the mask.

“He is a puppet whose puppet masters must be revealed. Hadejia is like the leafy part of a weed, if his arrest is akin to pruning the weed, we must as a country go the extra mile of removing the roots for this sickening infestation to be truly over and dealt with.

“In this regard, you are aware of how Hadejia has been photographed or videoed with highly placed individuals in the present and past governments at the federal and state levels.

“The array of public office holders he has been so documented as having access to is frightening. This raises the serious question of who his connections are in the government and what level of protection they will offer him by getting him off the hook. Nigerians do not want this to happen. Hadejia must answer for what he has done to this nation.

“Considering the stature of the people Hadejia is known to be connected to, the Citizens United Against Terrorism (CUAT) applauds the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, our intelligence network and security agencies for arresting the masterminds of the recent protest in the country, including Bashir Hadeija. We are however calling for a thorough investigation of all of Hadejia’s accomplices no matter how highly placed they are.

“Our demand for a detailed investigation was informed by several reasons. First, Hadejia was reportedly caught with such mindboggling cache of gold, which bore the stamp of the Central Bank of Libya. However, we have cause to suspect that the Libyan connection is a smokescreen to hide the fact this is the gold mined from communities that bandits have wiped out in northwest Nigeria – Sokoto, Kebbi and Gusau axis, which has been rendered into a wasteland.”

The group expressed concern that Hadejia’s connections to highly placed individuals in government could lead to protection and interference in the investigation.

They emphasised that no one should be above the law and that all those involved in subversive activities against Nigeria must face justice.

CUAT also raised questions about Hadejia’s alleged manipulation of public opinion through media practitioners and online publishers and called for an investigation into his financial and communications interactions with known faces in the protests.

The group warned that failure to thoroughly investigate and prosecute Hadejia’s accomplices could lead to a repeat of the Boko Haram scenario, where followers of Yusuf Muhammed were allowed to escape and rebuild.

“The scariest discovery is that Hadejia also manipulated public opinion, using the likes of Jackson Ude, publisher of PointBlank news, who until a few hours ago continued to post content in defence of the suspect while castigating our hardworking security and law enforcement agencies,” the statement added.

“We are aware that Hadejia had, in the hours leading to his arrest, mobilized Jackson Ude to recruit other online publishers and willing media practitioners to be part of efforts to manipulate public opinion for his release. This is an exercise in futility as we shall be on the lookout for those who would join the fugitive Jackson Ude in that enterprise.

“We appeal to the NSA and all our security and law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force to not relent so that Hadejia’s associates and lieutenants do not have time to regroup.

“As a country, we must learn from the ascendancy of Boko Haram and how the group was able to rebuild because the followers of Yusuf Muhammed were allowed to escape following his capture and eventual demise. A repeat of the Boko Haram scenario with Hadejia will be catastrophic given the highly placed persons he has named as his accomplices.

“His accomplice fugitive Jackson Udeh and others at large should be arrested and also brought to book immediately. The Citizens United Against Terrorism (CUAT) appeals to President Bola Tinubu to release any of his cabinet members and appointees who Hadejia has named as accomplices. “