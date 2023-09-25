Navy Recruitment: List Of Successful Candidates In Circulation Fake

The Nigerian Navy has denied the validity of the alleged list of chosen applicants for its Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 35 Recruitment.

This was said in a statement made in Abuja by Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the Director of Naval Information.

According to Ayo-Vaughan, the exercise was carried out in three locations across the nation: Lagos, Rivers, and Kaduna States.

He characterized the current information as false and the work of dishonest miscreants aiming to deceive some gullible candidates.

He claimed that neither the list of chosen candidates nor any invitation for training through text message had been sent out by the Nigerian Navy.

“The alarming rate of circulation of fake information by unscrupulous individuals, regarding enlistment or recruitment into the Navy is quite worrisome.

“Efforts are on to track and arrest the miscreants.

“Members of the public especially prospecting applicants who participated in the said recruitment are strongly enjoined to always authenticate information from the NN official website, https://www.navy.mil.ng, and other official social media handles, as well as other credible mainstream media platforms.

“Similarly, miscreants and mischief makers are warned to desist from this unwholesome practice, otherwise they will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Ayo-Vaughan said the text message, had invited unsuspecting applicants to report for military training at NNBTS Onne, Rivers, following their purported selection.

He said the criminals further claimed in the text message that the exercise would commence on October 6.

