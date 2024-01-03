NCC Breaking New Grounds In Accountability, Transparency- Reps Deputy Spokesman

Hon Phillip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has applauded the leadership strides of the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, for entrenching a regime of transparency and accountability in the critical telecommunication sector.

Hon. Phillp Agebse spoke at a round table with stakeholders in the telecommunications sector in Abuja recently. He stated that the NCC, as the regulator of the telecommunications sector, has displayed an unalloyed commitment to sanitizing the sector and re-positioning it for excellent efficiency.

“The NCC under Dr Aminu Maida, in a short period, has created an enabling environment for competition among operators in the industry and ensuring the provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services throughout the country. This is unprecedented and indicates that the telecoms sector in Nigeria would experience a turnaround in ensuring efficient telecommunications services across the country.”

“ We must admit that purposeful leadership is central to quality service delivery, and this is what Dr Aminu Maida has displayed since he was appointed the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC. His impact has been felt in the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.”

“For example, after the World Radio-communications Conference (WRC) 2023, Nigeria joined the rest of the world to sign the Final Acts WRC-23, which constitutes a record of the decisions made at the conference. Among the decisions reached were the spectrum for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), which will be crucial for expanding broadband connectivity and developing IMT mobile services, also known as 4G, 5G and, in the future, 6G.”

Hon Agbese further stated that Dr Aminu Maida is a visionary leader who has brought his wealth of experience to bear.

“The NCC helmsman has started on a promising note. The NCC as a regulatory body has initiated strategic moves towards ensuring fair competition in all sectors of the Nigerian communications industry and also encourage the participation of Nigerians in the ownership, control and management of communications companies and organizations.”

“ These are tangibles that ought to be celebrated. It reinforces the truism that effective leadership is crucial for success and growth. A successful leader can inspire, motivate, and drive their team towards a shared goal and encourage a culture of growth and development.”

“ This is at play at the NCC under the stewardship of Dr Aminu Maida; it underpins the success of all other priority areas to achieve a significant all-round growth of the telecommunications industry.”

The lawmaker enjoined stakeholders in the telecommunications sector to join hands with the NCC helmsman to deliver an industry that promotes healthy competition using the principle of transparency.

“ I call on stakeholders in the telecommunications sector to join hands with Dr Aminu Maida, who has pledged that transparency and accountability will form the bedrock of his leadership at the NCC to build a resilient, accountable and efficient institution.”

“We must admit that the telecommunications sector in Nigeria is a major contributor to sustainable growth and development. The sector has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s GDP. This indicates the need for concerted efforts towards ensuring that the telecommunications sector is on the right path in our quest for sustainable growth and development.”

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu appointed Dr Aminu Maida as the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission in October 2023, and the Senate subsequently confirmed him on November 2023, for a term of five years, subject to renewal.

