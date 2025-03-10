NCDC Confirms UK Returnee’s Lassa Fever Death, Toll Reaches 98

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the death of a 31-year-old physician who succumbed to Lassa fever after returning from the United Kingdom.

The agency also reported that the cumulative number of Lassa fever cases has risen to 535 out of 2,728 suspected cases, with 98 deaths recorded across 14 states in Nigeria as of March 2, 2025.

The NCDC, which disclosed this in a public advisory on Sunday, stated, “On March 5, 2025, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention was notified of a confirmed case of Lassa fever by the Ondo State Ministry of Health. The patient, a 31-year-old physician, was managed at a private health facility in Ondo State after returning from a trip abroad (UK).

“The patient departed Nigeria on 19/02/2025 and returned on 27/02/2025. Samples were taken late on Friday, 28/02/2025, on suspicion of Lassa fever, but the patient unfortunately passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 01/03/2025.

“Laboratory investigation confirmed the result as Lassa fever-positive through PCR testing on Tuesday, 04/03/2025. The patient was reported to have visited his fiancée in Edo State, as well as family and friends, before travelling.”

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus. The natural reservoir for the virus is the multimammate rat (also known as the African rat), although other rodents can also act as carriers.

The public health institute stated that Lassa fever cases occur year-round, with peak transmission periods typically from October to May.

“As of Epi-week 9 (February 24, to March 2, 2025), a total of 2,728 suspected cases, 535 confirmed cases, and 98 deaths have been recorded across 14 states in Nigeria, with a case fatality rate of 18.3 per cent.

“Five states account for 91 per cent of confirmed cases: Ondo (31 per cent), Bauchi (24 per cent), Edo (17 per cent), Taraba (16 per cent), and Ebonyi (3 per cent).

“Ten local government areas make up 68 per cent of confirmed cases, namely: Owo, Akure South, Etsako West, Kirfi, Akoko South-West, Bali, Esan North-East, Bauchi, Toro, and Jalingo.”

Meanwhile, to strengthen both national and international coordination efforts, the Ondo State Ministry of Health has intensified control measures, including contact tracing and listing all individuals who had contact with the confirmed case.

The NCDC added that all necessary in-country structures had been mobilised to ensure proper monitoring of contacts. Port Health Services are involved in tracing in-flight contacts to bolster surveillance at points of entry, and information has been shared with relevant authorities in line with the International Health Regulations (2005). Contact tracing efforts are also ongoing in the UK.

Lassa fever is transmitted through direct contact with the urine, faeces, saliva, or blood of infected rodents; ingestion of food or drinks contaminated with the bodily fluids of infected rats; and contact with contaminated objects, household items, or surfaces. Person-to-person transmission can also occur through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person, particularly in healthcare settings where infection prevention and control practices are inadequate.

Lassa fever initially presents with symptoms similar to other common febrile illnesses, such as malaria. Symptoms include headache, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, sore throat, and, in severe cases, bleeding from the ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

“Early detection, diagnosis, and treatment significantly improve patient survival rates. Prompt reporting of symptoms ensures timely intervention, thereby increasing the chances of survival,” the NCDC stated.

