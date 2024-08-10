NDDC diverts funds intended for contractors to finance Edo APC governorship campaign

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has come under scrutiny for allegedly diverting funds meant for contractors to finance the gubernatorial campaign of Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Edo State.

Reports indicate that the NDDC, which has been criticized for its long-standing debts to contractors, is now using funds designated for settling these debts or funding ongoing projects to support Okpebholo’s campaign.

Sources in the commission reveal that the NDDC has been owing various contractors for extended periods, with some waiting for payments for years.

”Instead of addressing these outstanding payments, the NDDC is reallocating these funds to bolster the political campaign of Okpebholo, who is vying for the governorship position in Edo State under the APC banner,” a source told journalists in Port Harcourt where the headquarters of the commission is located.

The move has raised concerns about the misuse of public funds and the ethical implications of diverting resources meant for development projects to support political campaigns.

Critics argue that the practice undermines the integrity of the NDDC and exacerbates the financial strain on contractors who have already experienced significant payment delays.

The NDDC has not yet issued an official statement regarding the allegations.

The situation comes as rumours of the Edo APC chapter sourcing for campaign funds have been making the rounds in the media.

Civil society groups are now calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to scrutinize the NDDC’s finances.

”The EFCC should look into this. The NDDC should not have any political affiliations. It is detrimental to the work that they do as they work across all Niger Delta states which have various political persuasions,” an activist, Soboma Peters said.