NDDC under fire for diverting N10 billion and rice supplies to boost APC’s governorship campaign in Edo

As the Edo State governorship election draws near, allegations have surfaced that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has diverted substantial resources to finance the campaign of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Senator Monday Okpebholo.

According to credible sources within the NDDC, a staggering N10 billion and 18 trailer loads of rice—one for each local government area in Edo State—have been funnelled to support Okpebholo’s electoral bid.

Senior officials from the NDDC, particularly those from Edo State, are reportedly incensed by what they describe as a blatant misuse of funds originally allocated for critical infrastructure projects, including the repair of federal roads in the state.

The diversion of these funds and resources, they argue, not only undermines the commission’s core mission but also betrays the trust of the people who are meant to benefit from these development initiatives.

“Instead of focusing on the urgent need to fix the dilapidated federal roads that are causing untold hardship to our people, the management of the NDDC is more concerned with securing political power for the APC,” lamented one senior official who requested anonymity for fear of retribution.

The issue of bad federal roads in Edo has been a longstanding problem, contributing to accidents, delays in transportation, and economic stagnation in various parts of the state.

The NDDC, established to address developmental challenges in the Niger Delta region, has been criticized for failing to deliver on its promises to improve infrastructure.

“What we are witnessing is a complete abdication of responsibility. The funds meant for road repairs are being diverted to an election campaign, leaving our roads in a terrible state.

“This is a clear indication that the current leadership of the NDDC is more interested in political gains than in the welfare of the people,” another disgruntled NDDC official lamented.

The NDDC’s involvement in politics is not new, but the scale of the alleged financial support for the APC’s candidate in the upcoming election has raised eyebrows.

The commission, which has the mandate to foster development in the Niger Delta, is being accused of becoming a tool for political manoeuvring, particularly in election periods.

A political analyst in Benin wrote on Facebook: “It’s disheartening to see the NDDC, an agency that was created to uplift the Niger Delta, being used as a political weapon.

“The N10 billion and the 18 trailers of rice could have been better utilized in providing much-needed services and infrastructure in Edo State, but instead, it’s being used to curry favour with voters.”

The revelation has sparked outrage among civil society groups and residents of Edo State, with calls for an independent investigation into the NDDC’s finances and for accountability in how public funds are being utilized.

“It is unacceptable that funds meant for development are being diverted to fund political campaigns.

“We are calling on anti-corruption agencies to look into this matter and ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Osas Izuwa wrote on X.

He wrote in another tweet: “We cannot continue to allow our future to be mortgaged for political gains. It’s time for the people to stand up and demand better.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.