NEDC Most Transparent, Result-Oriented Interventionist Agency – CSOs

Twenty Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the aegis of the Open Monitor for Transparency (OMP) have commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) as the most transparent and result-oriented interventionist agency in Nigeria.

The group also hailed the MD/CEO, Mohammed G. Alkali as a model for development, acknowledging his commitment to driving economic revival and development in the North-East.

In a statement signed by Dr. Rejoice Ogwola, Executive Director, the CSOs said of all the interventionist agencies in the country, the NEDC has impacted more positively on the citizenry, especially in the rebuilding processes of the North-East.

Ogwola said the CSOs came to this conclusion after conducting a thorough examination of all interventionist agencies in Nigeria.

According to Ogwola, this achievement is attributable to the exemplary leadership of Alkali who “has entrenched transparency, accountability and impactful leadership in the commission”.

The Open Monitor for Transparency acknowledged the North-East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan, NESDMP, as the holistic roadmap that has brought about positive change in the North East.

Ogwola added that the commission’s new headquarters building in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, marks a significant milestone in the agency’s history.

“Under Alkali’s leadership, NEDC has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective governance. The commission’s recent milestone – commencing the construction of its headquarters – is a testament to Alkali’s vision and dedication to the development of the North East region,” the statement said.

“We laud Alkali as a model for development and recognize NEDC as an exemplary agency in Nigeria’s interventionist landscape. Since he assumed office in 2018, he has proved equal to the task of providing succour to the vast population of the region.

“In addition, the commission has been actively involved in peacebuilding, social cohesion, infrastructural rehabilitation, livelihoods and the restoration of service delivery with the ultimate aim of rebuilding the region’s infrastructure and promoting peacebuilding and social cohesion in places where civil authority was gradually being restored.

“Under his visionary leadership, the NEDC has embarked on a series of impactful projects and initiatives that have directly improved the lives of millions of people affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“There has been reconstruction and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, provision of humanitarian assistance and livelihood support, investment in human capital development, promotion of peace, reconciliation, and social cohesion.

“Recently, the NEDC executed 134 projects in various sectors in Taraba, donated life-saving equipment and drugs to hospitals in Borno, and trained and equipped 30 technicians on solar power installation in Taraba State.

“The commission also reconstructed three bridges and culverts on the Bauchi-Gombe Expressway and closed 90 per cent of the camps for Internally Displaced Persons in Borno State.

“Plans are underway to build trauma centers, purchase e-vehicles and establishment of a waste recycling plant. “

The CSOs, therefore, urged other agencies to emulate the NEDC’s result-oriented approach, which has made it a model for development in Nigeria’s interventionist landscape.

Ogwola emphasised that Alkali’s leadership is a shining example for other heads of agencies to follow, and his dedication and effective governance are a benchmark for excellence in public service.