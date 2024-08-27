NELFUND: Deputy Speaker, Assures S/East Students Will Be Included In FG’s Loan Soon

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has given assurance that students from the south east geopolitical zone will soon be included in the Federal Government students’ loan.

It will be recalled that the South East Caucus in the National Assembly has protested the exclusion of the region after the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUN) released the list of the institutions that will benefit from the loan nationwide.

In a statement on Monday, Deputy Speaker said that his office has engaged the authorities in charge of the students loans, expressing optimism that in the coming days, the matter would be resolved.

The deputy speaker has already engaged the directors in NELFUN with regards to the issue.

During the engagement, issues of poor registration of students from the south east against the total number of students in the schools in the region were identified as the reason for non shortlisting of names.

Similarly, there were mistakes with the completion of the relevant forms such as non inclusion of Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results.

Kalu however said that steps have been taken by the affected institutions within the south east to remedy situation.

He added that the governors of the region are also on top of the situation to increase the number of participating students just as the members of the national assembly have been equally been encouraged to reach out to their constituents for immediate compliance.

The Deputy Speaker also said that his office has devised some means to increase awareness.

According to relevant statistics, Abia State has 3 Institutions: Abia State Polytechnic, Aba; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike and Abia State University, Uturu.

Abia State Polytechnic, Aba has 2,543 students but with no JAMB numbers and therefore, could not get application forms.

In Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, there are a total of 21,342 students but only 406 have applied for the loan.

In Abia State University, Uturu, a total of 17,928 are eligible for the loan application but none has applied so far.

In Enugu State, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a total of 40, 769 are eligible to apply but 781 students have so far applied.

Also, in University of Medical And Applied Sciences in Enugu, 610 students are eligible but only 34 applied.

Similarly, in the Federal Polytechnic located in Ohodo, Enugu State, only one person applied while 9 were uploaded and eligible for the loan.

Also in the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, Enugu State, 2, 491 are uploaded and eligible to apply for the laon but only 11 students applied.

In Ebonyi State, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo has a total of 19, 221 that are eligible but only 930 students applied.

Similarly, Ebonyi State University has 15, 622 but only 331students applied.

In David Umahi Federal University

of Health Sciences, Uburu, 831are equally eligible but only 28 students applied.

In Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic

Unwana, Afikpo, Ebonyi State, 4, 774 are eligible but only 188 applied.

In Federal College of Education, Isu

Ebonyi State, 128 were uploaded as eligible but none applied for the loan.

In Imo State, Federal University of Technology, Owerri has 27, 371 eligible students but only 1,114 applied.

Imo State University of

Agriculture and Environmental

Sciences, Umuagwo has 736 but only

14 students applied.

Alvan Ikoku Federal University of

Education, Owerri has 1,109 but only 11 students applied.

In Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe

University, a total of 509 students are eligible but only 2 applied so far.

The Federal Polytechnic, Nekede has 2, 848 but only 16 students applied.

Also, in Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma

1,760 are eligible but none applied for the loan.

Benjamin Uwajumogu State

College of Education, Ihitte

Uboma has 97 students uploaded but none applied.

In Anambra State, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has a total number of 39, 334 who were uploaded and eligible for application but only 253 applied.

In Federal Polytechnic, Oko, 1,577 students were also uploaded and eligible but none applied for the loan.

For Federal College of Education

(Technical) Umunze, 2, 778 students are eligible but only 44 applied.

In College of Education, Nsugbe, 135 students were uploaded and eligible for the loan application but none applied.

Kalu however urged the institutions to encourage their students to apply for the loan.

The Deputy Speaker also asked every stakeholder to set up a registration point in their locations to increase the number of students to benefit from the federal government loan scheme.

Kalu said: “The various governors are equally on top of this to increase the number of participating students. The members of House of Representatives from the south east as well and senate have been asked to reach out to their respective constituents for immediate compliance.

“To increase the awareness, the Deputy Speaker has produced jingles in English and Igbo languages in addition to pigeon English to be played in various radio stations of the region.

“These it is believed will increase the number of participants”.

He therefore called for patience among the students and the people of the south east, assuring that the needful would be done.