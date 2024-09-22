Neutralized bandit kingpin Halilu Sububu alleged to have died with Gov Dauda Lawal treasures

Security analyst Col. Anthony Wonah (rtd), shed more light on the reasons why Zamfara State governor Dauda Lawal embarked on media campaign against the Federal government and his predecessor, the current Minister of State for Defence Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

“In my opinion, one among the reasons why Zamfara governor Dauda Lawal is attacking Matawalle is because of the neutralization of some bandits kingpins terrorising the northwestern region especially Halilu Sububu who is believed to be Dauda Lawal’s right hand man in gold mining business, which I think happened to die with Mr, Dauda untraceable fortunes, that’s number one.

“Two, Gov Dauda Lawal is seeing the current Minister of State for Defence Bello Mohammed Matawalle as his potential nightmare against 2027 general election, so long as he remains in office as the defense Minister,” Said Col. Anthony during a lecture he delivered in Abuja Tittled, ( 150 tactics to stop terrorists funding) which was organized by a non governantal organisation

In Col. Anthony words: “Dauda Lawal’s style of governance is quite different from other sitting governors, looking at the way he abandoned his expected responsibilities as a governor, to embark on blame games to cover up his weakness, adding that, “Dauda Lawal should have known that any government must inherit assets and liabilities.

Col. Anthony also urge governor Dauda Lawal to fully explain to Nigerians the motive behind the already leaked memo where some bandit kingpins were captured as beneficiaries of hundreds of Millions of Naira including late, bandits kingpin Halilu Sububu, and the reshufflement of Treasury Staffs after the memo was leaked.