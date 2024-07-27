New Attempt to De-market Dangote Refinery By NNPC, NMDPRA Affront to Reps Steps – Deputy Spokesperson

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Rep. Philip Agbese, has accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) of fresh plots to de-market the Dangote Refinery.

Agbese, speaking to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, described claims that Dangote Refinery is reselling shipments of crude oil from the United States (US) and Nigeria as totally false.

He also dismissed reports that the refinery’s crude distillation unit (CDU) is facing operational issues, stating that it is operating perfectly and producing high-quality products.

“We have seen a lot of de-marketing campaigns aimed at discrediting the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which has caused panic, resulted in uncertainties, and led to fuel queues resurfacing. We find this condemnable,” Agbese said.

“Unfortunately, we have learned that the NNPC and NMDPRA are involved in these plots to discredit the refinery, which is unacceptable.

“The bigger aspect of our concern is that false narratives are being peddled by certain interests bent on importing dirty fuels into the country, making things worse for Nigerians.

“The NNPC and NMDPRA are behind the false Reuters report claiming that Dangote Refinery is reselling crude oil allocated to it.

“As a proactive institution committed to the nation’s wellbeing and Nigerians, the House’s position is to investigate the allegations and bring closure to this matter to ensure economic stability.

“It is on record that the House directed the President to sack NMDPRA’s CEO. The House of Representatives will not hesitate to call for the sack of Mele Kyari (Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC) if their attempt to destroy the Refinery project, a national asset, does not stop immediately.

“To arrest the damage being done to the country’s economy by those who should be supporting the government to earn revenue, Mr. President must urgently sack Mele Kyari as CEO of NNPC, and other members of the leadership of NNPC and NMDPRA must be sacked, as both agencies have confirmed their interest in destroying the Dangote Refinery.

“Many Nigerians have called off the proposed hardship protest, but they want to see questionable office holders like Mele Kyari sacked now to guarantee that the country will function well,” he stressed.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had last week led a delegation of the House on a familiarization visit to the Dangote refinery and Petrochemicals Company, Lagos, as part of ongoing efforts to understand and support the nation’s key industries.

Abbas said the visit provided valuable insights that would guide the House’s legislative measures and decisions, assuring that the House is diligently working to create a more business-friendly environment to make Nigeria an attractive destination for local and international investors.

