New Year: Abia State Disability Commission Hails Gov. Otti’s Plans for PWDs

The Abia State Commission for the Welfare of Disabled Persons, has hailed the State government’s 2025 plans and goals to meet the social needs of all Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the State.

Mr David Anyaele, the Chairman of the commission said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Anyaele said that the governor’s new year message pledging support for the social needs of all persons with disabilities in the state was apt.

“Inclusion and participation of Abians with disabilities in governance is settled as the future is bright for all Abians. What a good time to be called an Abian” Anyaele said.

In his new year message to Abians, Governor Alex Otti had hailed the men and women with disabilities in the state, describing them as heroes and heroines.

The governor pledged continued support for the state’s disability commission for the benefits of all PWDS in the state.

“The state disability commission will be supported to effectively cater to the social needs our brothers and sisters with physical challenges face.

“We consider the men and women struggling with various forms of disabilities as heroes and heroines.

“Government’s support and confidence in this wonderful group of people was repaid recently by the sterling performance of our athletes at the 2024 Summer Paralympics Games in Paris,” he said.

Otti said that the performance of the states paralympians had inspired the government to remain committed to ensure provision of necessary tools to enhance and promote inclusivity.

He encouraged PWDs to continue to strive to take on life challenges and surmount barriers inspite of the severe physical limitations being face.

According to him, the lives of persons with disabilities continue to teach the great lessons of fortitude and the unending quest to make meaning out of life.