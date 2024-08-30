Niger State Approves N25m For 8th National Youth Games

The Niger State government has approved N25 million for the 8th National Youth Games (NYG) zonal elimination slated for August 28 to September1, in Jos, Plateau.

Alhaji Baba Sheshi, director of sports, Ministry for Sports Development, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Thursday.

“Governor Umaru Bago has graciously approved the sum of N25 million to enable Niger contingent to participate in the 8th NYG and the zonal elimination,” he said.

Sheshi said that the state was ready for the main festival in Delta and the zonal elimination slated.

He said that the state would participate in the zonal elimination with 63 athletes and 12 officials.

Sheshi said that the state would participate in football, handball, hockey, basketball male, basketball female and volleyball.

He explained that the outcome of the zonal games would determine the final arrangements for the sports festival in Delta.

NAN reports that kick boxing and kung- fu have been included as part of events that would be medal awarding at the games.

36 sports would feature at the games, with the age limit put at 15 years.

