Nigerdock Deepens Social Impact; Commissions Newly Constructed Schools and Infrastructure

Nigerdock has constructed and commissioned a Junior and Senior Secondary School, a Police Station, a 1.5km community road, a double-finger jetty, and donated two brand new state-of-the-art 24-seater coaster buses to Igbologun Community, Snake Island.

Speaking at the official handover of the projects, Nigerdock Chairman and CEO, Maher Jarmakani said: “Undertaking and completing these projects, reaffirms our immense dedication to positive social impact for our neighbouring communities. By investing in education and security, we continue to provide opportunities to nurture talent, social advancement, and to ensure the overall well-being of our stakeholders. Through a proven track record of mutual collaboration, Nigerdock has consistently worked in harmony with the communities, and we are building upon a history of successful partnerships and community engagement.”

The Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education expressed gratitude for the developments, stating, “As the Lagos State Government accelerates access to world-class pedagogic learning to ensure our students have access to quality education irrespective of their location in the state, we are excited to receive the schools. We beckon on other business communities to follow the fantastic example of Nigerdock as an agent of positive change to ensure befitting education governance in Lagos State.”

With a capacity for almost 1,000 students, the newly commissioned school is equipped with key amenities including an ICT Centre, laboratories, an advanced water system, and staff quarters. The strategically located police station will bolster safety and security within the community, while the new community road with solar-powered streetlights will provide seamless connectivity to and from the community double-finger jetty.