Nigeria committed to two-state solution in Palestine – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Speaking at the recent 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Kalu emphasized that Nigeria is dedicated to achieving a peaceful resolution based on justice, self-determination, and mutual respect between both nations. He highlighted the unique role that parliamentary diplomacy can play in this process.

Kalu pointed out that Nigeria has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict and aligns its position with internationally recognized frameworks for peace. He reiterated Nigeria’s support for the two-state solution, which envisions the establishment of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine coexisting peacefully with the State of Israel.

The Deputy Speaker stressed that sustainable peace cannot be achieved through violence but rather through committed dialogue, mutual respect, and the preservation of human dignity for all individuals.

He urged the international community, particularly United Nations Member States, to renew their commitment to ending the occupation of Palestinian territories and to support the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Kalu assured that Nigeria, through its parliament, will continue to advocate for good governance, human rights, and the development of democratic institutions that benefit both Palestinians and Israelis.

According to him, lasting peace can only be realized if the rights and aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians are safeguarded.

The Deputy Speaker acknowledged that while the road to peace will undoubtedly be challenging, a resolution to this longstanding conflict is achievable with political will and the collective efforts of the international community.

He expressed Nigeria’s solidarity with all those seeking peace and justice in the Middle East and reaffirmed the nation’s readiness to contribute to a lasting resolution.