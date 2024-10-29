Nigeria Finally Gets it Right with Yilwatda as Humanitarian Affairs Minister – Group

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda’s appointment as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has been hailed as a significant step towards addressing Nigeria’s humanitarian challenges.

The Coalition of Lawyers for Truth and Justice (CLTJ) hailed President Bola Tinubu for Yilwatda’s nomination as strategic to uplift Nigeria’s most vulnerable citizens.

In a statement signed Barrister Moses Okino, the group said Yilwatda’s impressive credentials, including a PhD in Digital Systems Engineering, make him an outstanding fit for the role.

Okino added that his passion for humanitarian work is evident in his previous projects, such as Nigeria’s first Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) and the World Bank-funded STEP-B project.

According to Okino, his penchant for uplifting marginalized communities, particularly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), is evident in his previous projects, including setting up schools for IDP children and empowering IDP women through skill acquisition programs.

“Unlike his predecessors, Betta Edu and Sadiya Farouq, who faced numerous controversies during their tenures, Yilwatda’s appointment brings a sense of hope and renewal,” he said.

“Edu and Farouq were embroiled in scandals, including allegations of mismanagement and corruption, which hindered the ministry’s effectiveness.

“In contrast, Yilwatda’s track record of transparency and accountability, demonstrated during his time as Resident Electoral Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), inspires confidence in his ability to lead the ministry with integrity.

“As Nigeria faces numerous humanitarian challenges, including food insecurity, disease outbreaks, and displacement, Yilwatda’s expertise and commitment to humanitarian work are crucial in addressing these pressing issues.

“The CLTJ believes that Prof. Yilwatda’s appointment will bring significant positive change to Nigeria’s humanitarian landscape. His expertise in digital systems engineering and electronic governance will undoubtedly enhance the Ministry’s impact.

“We commend President Tinubu for this thoughtful appointment and pledge our support for Prof. Yilwatda as he embarks on this critical mission.

“Prof. Yilwatda’s achievements are a shining example of dedication to public service. His commitment to humanitarian work, support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), development of voting frameworks for People Living with Disabilities (PWD), and engagement with the Nigerian Diaspora demonstrate his unwavering resolve to uplift the vulnerable.

“As Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Yilwatda will play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges facing Nigeria’s most vulnerable citizens.

“We urge him to continue his exemplary work, leveraging his expertise to drive meaningful change. The CLTJ are confident that Prof. Yilwatda’s expertise, passion, and leadership will usher in a new era of hope and progress for Nigeria’s most vulnerable citizens.

“We urge all Nigerians to join us in congratulating Prof. Yilwatda on this well-deserved appointment.

Together, we can build a Nigeria where everyone has access to opportunities and a better life.”