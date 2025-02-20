Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top News

Nigeria Imports 25m Litres Of Petrol Daily, FG Confirms

Published

The Federal Government on Wednesday disclosed that Nigeria’s petrol consumption has dropped to 50 million litres per day with local refineries supplying half of the daily requirements.

The government said the other half is being sourced through importation. It clarified that none of the companies involved in domestic refining was involved in the importation.

Speaking to journalists after a stakeholders meeting in Abuja, Executive Director of Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha said petrol importation became necessary to ensure that scarcity does not return to the downstream sector.

“Let me speak a little bit about supply. All of us have experienced a yuletide free of any scarcity and let me just reconfirm that from year to year we saw an increase in the demand for PMS by 2021, 2022 up to 2023 just before the current administration came in. The daily PMS supply sufficiency was always more than 60 million, in fact averaging about 66 million a day for PMS. And following Mr. President’s withdrawal of subsidy, the announcement on May 29th, 2023, we immediately saw a steep decline in consumption and between then and as we speak, we’ve continued to do plus or minus 50 million.

“Of these 50 million liters averaging for each day, less than 50% of that is contributed by domestic refineries and so the shortfall in accordance with the PIA (Petroleum Industry Act) is sourced by way of imports”.

Ukoha also disclosed that the Authority has banned 60,000 litres capacity tankers from transporting petrol and other petroleum products beginning March 1, 2025.

The ban was imposed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, despite protests from truck owners.

The National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, had last week warned that the ban would cost them over N300 billion invested in procuring over 2,000 units of 60,000 litres capacity trucks currently involved in the transportation of petroleum products across the country.

Ukoha said tankers with 60,000 litres capacity were responsible for some of the recent spike in petrol tanker fires in the country.

Ukoha also noted that the high-calibre tankers also had a major impact on the state of Nigerian roads.

He said: “The breaking news about that today is that in today’s meeting comprising DSS, FEMA, Federal Fire Service, Road Safety, NATO, NUPENG, MEMAN, PETROAN, IPMAN, DAPMAN, SON, ONSA, it was decided that beginning 1st March, any truck with an axle load that is carrying more than 60,000 litres of hydrocarbon will not be allowed to load at any loading depot.

“Let me repeat, beginning 1st March, trucks with a capacity in excess of 60,000 litres will not be allowed to load in any loading depot for petroleum products. By Q4 of 2025, we will also preclude the loading or transportation of petroleum products on any truck in excess of 45,000 litres. So that is the breaking news for today”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Top News

Probe Weighty Claim USAID Funded Boko Haram Ndume Tells FG

Former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, has called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to investigate allegations by U.S. Congressman Scott...

3 days ago

News

FG Demands To Convert $50bn Announcements Into Actual Investments

The Federal government has moved to convert over $50 billion in investment announcements for Nigeria since the inception of the current administration into actual...

February 12, 2025

News

Civil Servants Get Feb 17 Deadline For IPPIS Verification

ABUJA— THE Federal Government has fixed February 17 as the deadline for civil servants to validate their identity on the integrated payroll and personnel...

February 10, 2025

News

FG To NLC: Tinubu Committed To Industrial Peace

ABUJA — THE Federal Government has assured the organised labour especially, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, that President Bola Tinubu was committed to industrial...

February 7, 2025

Copyright ©