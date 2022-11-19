Nigeria Re-Elected Into Global Aviation Organisation Board

Nigeria has been re-elected as a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization Public Key Directory (ICAO-PKD) Board for the fourth time, Daily Trust reports.

The ICAO-PKD is a central repository for exchanging the information required to authenticate electronic Machine Readable Travel Documents (e-MRTDs) such as ePassports, electronic ID cards and Visible Digital Seals.

A statement by the spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), DCI Tony Akuneme, on Friday, said the election was in recognition of the vital role Nigeria has been playing on the global stage of electronic travel documents.

The election of Nigeria and other countries to the Board was the highpoint of the 29th ICAO-PKD Board meeting which was held in Speke Resort Munyoyo, Uganda, from 16th to 17th November 2022, the statement added.

The Board is the standing body responsible for the ICAO administration and operation procedures to ensure the efficient operation of the PKD, including its financial and contractual management. It as well develops policies.

ICAO-PKD is made up of 88 member countries, with 15 Board members who serve 3 years terms each.

Board members are nominated and voted by PKD participants and are appointed by ICAO Council in accordance with the provision of the MoU.

Nigeria has over the years been an active participant in the ICAO-PKD Board meetings and has contributed immensely, especially on the issue of electronic Passport control systems and border control solutions.



