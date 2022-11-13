Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nigerian Navy Retrieves Suspected Vessel Used in Crude Oil Theft

Published

In what is being heralded as a huge step forward in the fight against organized crude oil theft, the Nigerian Navy has recovered a vessel suspected of being engaged in illegal crude export, Channels Television reports.

Measuring 336m in length and 60m in width, the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) called MT Heroic Idun is the size of 3 standard football fields.

It was accosted on the 8th of August within the Akpo offshore oil field where it was attempting to illegally lift crude oil.

Despite several attempts to arrest, it somehow escaped into the open ocean where she was intercepted and seized by the authorities of Equatorial Guinea.

After months of intense bilateral diplomatic negotiations between both African countries, the vessel has now been handed over to the Nigerian government. As of press time, the authorities of the Navy are yet to address the press, but they have promised a comprehensive statement on Monday.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

N2billion Fraud: Ex-Naval Director on Wanted List Planning to ‘Sneak Out’ of Nigeria Through Chad Republic

former Director of Nigerian Navy Accounts, Rear Admiral Tahir Yusuf (retd.), on the wanted list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is...

February 4, 2022

Entertainment

‘Why We Detained Comedian Cute Abiola’, Navy Breaks Silence

The Nigerian Navy has debunked the reports that comedian, Abdulgafar AA, popularly known as Cute Abiola, is missing. His family and associates had declared...

November 17, 2021

News

Navy Disowns Commodore’s Statement Alleging Arms Sales by Chadian Troops

The Nigerian Navy has distanced itself from the comment made by Commodore Jemila Abubakar during the public hearing of the House of Representatives Committee...

September 29, 2021

News

Reps In Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs

The leadership of the House of Representatives is currently meeting with the heads of security agencies in the country behind closed doors. The meeting,...

November 16, 2020

Copyright ©