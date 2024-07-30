Nigerian Tech Community Withdraws From Nationwide Protest, Applauds NCC Boss

After careful consideration and deliberation in Lagos, some tech entrepreneurs said they have decided to withdraw from the proposed August 1 nationwide protest.

Despite the current economic hardship affecting even the tech ecosystem, the Nigerian Tech Community (NTC) believes that protests do not provide solutions to the nation’s challenges.

A statement signed by its President-General, Benedict Aguele, said the EVC/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr Aminu Maida was instrumental in this turnaround.

Moreover, Aguele expressed concerns that protests of this magnitude could be funded by foreign interests, which would have far-reaching implications for the tech world.

“The tech community is aware of the difficulties faced by Nigerians, but we also recognise that protests can disrupt the fragile economic progress made so far,” he said.

“We cannot afford to compromise the stability of our nation, especially when it comes to the tech sector, which is a critical driver of growth. The effects of violence on protests in our sector can be far-reaching and devastating.

“When protests turn violent, they can disrupt the fragile infrastructure that underpins our digital economy. Data centers, network infrastructure, and other critical tech assets can be damaged or destroyed, leading to widespread outages and disruptions to essential services.

“This can have a ripple effect throughout the economy, impacting businesses, governments, and individuals who rely on these services. Furthermore, violence can also deter investors and innovators from engaging with the tech sector, stifling growth and development.

“In addition, violence can also damage Nigeria’s reputation as a hub for tech innovation and investment, making it harder to attract talent, capital, and partnerships.

“By avoiding protests and promoting peaceful dialogue, however, we can protect the tech sector’s potential to drive growth, create jobs, and improve lives.”

The group further said that Maida’s outstanding performance and visionary leadership have earned him the respect and admiration of the tech community.

“We see him as one of our own, and his commitment to transforming Nigeria’s communication sector is unparalleled. His leadership has been instrumental in driving innovation, improving infrastructure, and promoting digital inclusion.

“We commend his efforts and pledge our support for his continued success. Dr. Maida’s achievements are a testament to his dedication and expertise.

“He has brought a new level of energy and enthusiasm to the NCC, and his impact is being felt across the tech ecosystem. We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to his continued guidance.”

The group, therefore, expressed support for Dr. Maida and the Federal Government in their efforts to address the challenges facing the nation.

“We believe that collaboration and dialogue are essential in finding solutions to our problems,” Aguele noted.

“In conclusion, we urge Nigerians not to protest but to work together towards a brighter future”