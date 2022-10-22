Nigerians Barred From Dubai, Multiple Visa Applications Rejected

For the umpteenth time, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has slammed a visa ban on Nigerians seeking to visit Dubai, Daily Trust reports.

The ban was conveyed in a notice issued to the country’s trade partners in Nigeria, including travel agents.

This is coming weeks after the country tightened visa process to prospective visitors to the country.

In the latest decision which also affects virtually all black African nations, the UAE authorities in the notice said, “All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected”, adding that the rejections will be sent in batches.

The rejections, according to the notice, “are general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.”

It equally specified that there would be no refund for rejected applications.

No reason was given for the drastic measure taken by the UAE.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments”, the notice to the Nigerian travel agents further declared.

The UAE has imposed a series of restrictions on Nigeria which has straitened the diplomatic relationship between the two countries in recent times.

As of press time, the Federal Government is yet to react to the latest decision.

____

