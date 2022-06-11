Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nigeria’s Buhari to Address the Nation on Sunday

Published

The Nigerian Presidency has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Sunday.

Mr. Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Adesina said the broadcast to the nation on June 12, at 7.00 a.m. is part of activities marking Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the presidential media aide further stated.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had declared Monday June 13 as a public holiday to mark the 2022 Democracy Day.

 

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Buhari Grants 286 Foreign Nationals Nigerian Citizenship

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja awarded Nigerian citizenship to 286 nationals, urging them to be good citizens of the country to enjoy all...

3 days ago

News

Buhari, APC Have Taken Nigeria From Top to Bottom as Promised – Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has again berated President Muhammadu Buhari and his governing All Progressives Congress (APC), for keeping to their promise of...

4 days ago

News

Unemployment: Don’t Blame Buhari, Graduates Not Properly Prepared – Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has told Nigerians not to blame neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor the National Assembly...

5 days ago

News

My Administration Has Done Extremely Well, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said his administration has done “extremely well” but those who are supposed to commend his government for his achievements...

5 days ago

Copyright ©