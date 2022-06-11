Nigeria’s Buhari to Address the Nation on Sunday

The Nigerian Presidency has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Sunday.

Mr. Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Adesina said the broadcast to the nation on June 12, at 7.00 a.m. is part of activities marking Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the presidential media aide further stated.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had declared Monday June 13 as a public holiday to mark the 2022 Democracy Day.

