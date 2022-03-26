Nigeria’s First Female VC, Grace Alele Williams, Dies at 89

Nigeria’s first female Vice Chancellor, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, is dead.

According to Leadership, She died at the age of 89 years on Friday.

Alele-Williams, a Professor of Mathematics gained prominence after she was appointed the vice-chancellor of the prestigious University of Benin (UNIBEN) in 1985.

She was also the first Nigerian woman to receive a Doctorate degree.

Alele-Williams was born in Warri, Delta State on December 16, 1932. She attended Government School, Warri, in today’s Delta State, Queen’s College, Lagos and the University College of Ibadan (now University of Ibadan).

She obtained a Master’s degree in Mathematics while teaching at Queen’s School, Ede in Osun State in 1957 and her PhD degree in Mathematics Education at the University of Chicago (U.S.) in 1963, thereby making her the first Nigerian woman to be awarded a Doctorate.

Alele-Williams returned to Nigeria for a couple of years’ post-doctoral work at the University of Ibadan before joining the University of Lagos in 1965.

Alele-Williams was appointed the vice-chancellor of UNIBEN in 1985 and she believed her appointment at the University of Benin, which ended in 1992, was a test case to demonstrate a woman’s executive capability.

Among her honours were Fellow of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria, Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Education, Merit Award winner of the defunct Bendel State, and regional vice-president for Africa of the Third World Organization for Women in Science (Science in Africa: Women Leading from Strength AAAS, Washington, 1993, p.174).

It may be added that professor Alele-Williams was chairman of the African Mathematical Union Commission for Women in Mathematics.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.