Nine Injured as Fire Guts Bank Building Under Construction in Victoria Island, Lagos

At least four persons died after fire gutted a bank building under construction on Adeola Odeku Street in the Victoria Island of Lagos State, Channels Television reports.

Nine persons were also injured in the incident.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the nine injured persons, all male adults, suffered burns and injuries and were taken to an undisclosed hospital.

“Investigation gathered at the scene revealed the fire emanated from the generator house,” LASEMA said.

A car belonging to Rapid Response Squad (RRS) was also brunt outside the building.

First responders including officials of LASEMA, Lagos Fire Service and Rescue, amongst others prevented the fire from spreading.

The agency also said the dampening down of the incident scene is ongoing.

