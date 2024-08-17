NITDA: Driving Global Agenda for Enhanced Capacity, Competitiveness for Nigerian Youths

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is driving digital transformation, partnerships, productivity, pivotal to national development of the country. This is handled through its ongoing endeavour to establish Nigeria as a globally renowned centre and hub of technology and innovation. And it is in order to promote economic diversification and increase productivity in all areas, especially with the youthful population with the highest demography in the country. The agency is prepared to work and build synergy with pertinent organizations to efficiently and effectively cascade the advantages of the digital technology to each and every local government area in the nation.

In a recent engagement and collaboration on Nigeria’s digital transformation journey, the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi CCIE, outlined the Agency’s vision for Nigeria emphasizing how the technological innovation will promote inclusive economic growth which is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s eight priority areas in his Renewed Hope Agenda.

While listing the eight (SRAP) pillars, the lead initiator, singled out to “foster Digital Literacy and Cultivate Talents” as one of the most crucial milestones, because it is the cornerstone of the document’s inclusivity. Through collaborations with technological hubs, educational institutions and industry stakeholders, NITDA is laying the groundwork for a thriving digital economy. NITDA is also birthing a new generation of highly talented Nigerians who are on the verge of taking Nigeria to the promised land of digitalization and economic prosperity like never before.

Technological hubs across the country are buzzing with activities where participants are engaged in different learning experiences that cover the latest advancement in technology, while educational institutions are also critical in this endeavour. As such, NITDA is working assiduously with the Federal Ministry of Education to integrate these programmes into their curricular so as to provide meaningful graduates ready to meet the demands of the digital age and compete effectively across the globe.

In a press statement signed in Lagos by the Executive Secretary of Citizens Watch Advocacy Initiative (CWAI), Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, the CSO stated that it is important to note the benefits of a young, growing population depending on factors such as education, employment opportunities and the ability to harness the demographic potentials. It added that effective policies and investment in areas like healthcare, education and job creation are crucial to realize what NITDA is aiming at and foreseeing in the future of the country.

The strategic collaboration and partnerships NITDA is establishing on daily basis with organizations such as the World Bank, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), CISCO, TikTok, United States Consulate, Deutshe Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammonarbeit (GmbH), known as the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), Digital Transformation Centre, etc, are just a few of the examples of NITDA’s ongoing efforts to foster collaborations with the technological ecosystem that will be an added advantage to the youths demography in the country. This is aimed at enhancing the need for a digitally literate workforce, in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is aimed at equipping the youthful population with skills for the digital age in achieving a remarkable target of 70 per cent digital literacy by the year 2027.

This initiative aims at addressing the digital divide and equip Nigerians with critical digital skills, underscoring its ongoing commitment to fostering digital inclusion across the nation, which is a stimulus for a thriving nation where the largest populations are very active in the latest technology as envisioned by the Agency and create cultural dimensions as the younger population can inject vitality, creativity and new ideas into the society, driving social and cultural change.

The statement added that with this foremost drive of the Agency, most of the productivity and workforce in the country, particularly the youths, will be the focal point of the Tinubu administration’s strength that relies on the all-important demography to drive its policies and programmes to every nock and crannies, so as to put Nigeria in the comity of nations. CWAI added that it will also increase the dividends of democracy as the youths population are educated and healthy, which can provide boost to the economic development thereby reducing dependency ratio.

CWAI asserts that, in its collaboration with the World Bank to enhance data services, NITDA DG emphasized on the essence of the Presidential Priority areas of reforming the economy for sustained inclusive growth as well as accelerating diversification through industrialization and digitization.

The CSO recalls that the meeting which was centred on fostering deep collaboration between both organizations was aimed at enhancing digital trade, cross-border data services and sharing ideas on developing regulatory policies and the technological innovations also delved on the framework and extensive research work into international best practices and substantial investment in necessary infrastructure, which is mainly centred on the youthful population as majority of this age bracket are deeply involved in all the innovations initiated.

This, CWAI emphasizes, can be best captured also in the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0) Pillar of “Foster Digital Literacy and Cultivate Talents,” adding that, when the Agency, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, and well as the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), launched a comprehensive initiative to enhance digital literacy across the nation that seeks to bridge the digital bridge, the digital divide and empower the next generation to thrive in an increasingly digital world. This, no doubt, aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration to reform the economy and deliver sustainable inclusive growth by leveraging digital literacy and cultivating a pool of technological talent of the youths population.

Accordingly, the initiative will focus on providing training in key areas such as software development, data analytics, cyber security and digital marketing. This initiative also aims at reaching 30 million Nigerian youths, including NYSC members, with the goal of equipping them with skills necessary for the digital economy by 2027.

CWAI further notes that the lead Chief Executive of NITDA reiterated that, “We have set up the team working to explore and infuse technology into the NYSC process, experiment emerging technologies like block chain, to secure NYSC Certificates and build digital skills capacity among corps members. Today, we are here on the bigger mission,” he concluded.

CWAI recognizes that the global research which predicted 85 million talent deficits by 2020, could result in a loss of 8.5 trillion US Dollars in annual value if unaddressed. This initiative will not only enhance employability, but also drive innovation growth of the country.

Kashifu Inuwa stated that we have developed the national digital literacy framework with an ambitious target of achieving 95% digital literacy by 2030, with a mid-term target of 70 per cent by 2027. The framework, as he disclosed, “promotes universal access to digital literacy, skills development and remains proficient levels and work force readiness for future digital demands.”

While giving further details about the implementation plan, which includes tracing the corps members during their service year and using them as digital literacy ambassadors across Nigeria, he re-emphasized that “our target is: how can we leverage the platform to deepen that digital literacy? The Initiative will involve on boarding corps members on digital platforms, provide continuous learning opportunities, and selecting ambassadors to teach digital skills in their communities.”

Consequently, when signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CISCO to advance Nigeria’s digital transformation and a bold vision for Nigeria’s future in the global technological landscape, the Chief Executive of NITDA reiterated the immense opportunities available and untapped youthful talent present in Nigeria. Kashifu said: “with our youthful population, growing innovation hubs and supportive government policies, Nigeria is on the blink of a technological revolution. We have the potential to outpace countries like India if we leverage our resources effectively.”

CWAI is optimistic that with Nigeria’s youthful population and talent pool that Nigeria boasts a population of over 200 million, with more than 6 per cent under the age of 25, the demographic advantage presents a fertile ground for technological innovation. More Nigerians are increasingly showcasing their prowess in various technological domains, hubs, from software development to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and fintech.

According to the NITDA DG, “Nigerian youths are not just consumers of technology but creators and innovators. We are witnessing a surge in technological startups, many of which are developing solutions tailored to local challenges with global outreach.” He added that these hubs spread across the country offer essential support to startups, offering resources such as funding, mentorship and networking opportunities for the youthful population.

On a courtesy visit to NITDA by Afre. Lib Academy led by the Executive Director (Operations), Mrs Joyce Gomina recently, in seeking the Agency’s partnership in its proposed boot camp for the youths, the Director-General of NITDA stated three key areas of collaboration and futuristic plans of the Agency in taking advantage of the youthful population, engaging them in meaningful digital literacy and skills acquisition, as well as competitiveness in the marketplace of knowledge and technology.

He stated: “We have three key areas: Firstly, is the formal education, where we are working with the Minister of Education to review the curriculum and getting the equipment available. Secondly, for those outside the formal education criteria (informal), we have an initiative called “Digital Literacy for All” where we are working on building a learning management system where people can learn at their pace and we are looking at translating it into Nigerian languages, so that people who cannot read and understand English can do so in their own local languages.”

Howbeit, in continuation of what he said, the Agency is exploring partnering with the NYSC as they are in the 774 local government areas spread across the country, to be on boarding people and making the contents as simple as possible, adding that, going through the NYSC will help use and reach critical mass of people.

Kashifu finally echoed that the formal workplace needs to be carried along; that is, to train people working for the government and private sector, because the workforce needs to be digitally literate to increase productivity at work.

CWAI states that just recently, in consolidation of the former efforts to carry the youths along in all the policy framework, the Federal Government, in collaboration with NITDA, is to implement a nationwide initiative to provide digital literacy training to more than 30 million Nigerian youths. This, no doubt, is a noble initiative that will drive the up-and-mobile youthful population to its peak of performance and productivity and shore up the economy like never before seen.The groundbreaking programme seeks to equip citizens with essential skills to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

CWAI adds that, through this partnership, the government has demonstrated its avowed commitment to empowering young people with the knowledge and expertise needed to fully participate in the digital economy and boost the morale of the energetic youths to fully give in their best and drive the potentials in wherever they find themselves.

CWAI unequivocally supports and applauds NITDA in these efforts as the youths are Nigeria’s future leaders and it is important to engage them, so as to meet the global need and compete favourably with their age groups in relation to digital literacy at a very early stage of development.

This endeavour by the management of NITDA, CWAI acknowledges, is holistically supported by all Nigerians who are very optimistic of the role of this demography places in the country as it will improve the self-esteem, sense of purpose and belonging of the population; increased skills and knowledge, improved employability and connect in all ramifications.

CWAI, therefore, endorses NITDA’s proactive initiative of engaging the youthful population in digital literacy as it will also increase economic productivity, while a large portion of working age individuals can drive economic growth through increased labour force, participation, innovation and consumer demand.

CWAI also notes that “this initiative will improve dependency ratios, with more working age adults relative to retired or dependent individuals, there will be less strain on social safety nets and public services as well as generational renewal as a growing youth population provides for generational replacement and the transfer of knowledge, skills and values to the next generation of Nigerians.”