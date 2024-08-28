NLC Mobilises Members For Ajaero’s Appearance At Police Headquarters

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all state chapters and affiliate members to mobilise members in solidarity with the NLC President Joe Ajaero, who is expected to honour police invitation for alleged terrorism on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

General Secretary of the NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja, confirmed the directive to our labour correspondent.

According to the NLC general secretary, the directive also instructed members from across the states to mobilise and embark on a peaceful procession to their respective state police commands and stay there until the NLC president is out of the police interrogation.

Meanwhile, NLC members in Abuja are also expected to do same, with some leaders of the labour union accompanying the union president to the police investigation office.

The police had invited Ajaero last week for questioning over allegations of terrorism financing, treasonable felony and cybercrime.

However, the NLC, through its legal adviser, sought for a new date to honour the invitation.

____

